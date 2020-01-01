Catawba County leaders look forward into 2020

We asked Catawba County leaders including politicians, business professionals and educators to tell us about their expectations for the start of the new year.
Some say Catawba County will see growth and opportunity. Schools hope to focus on their "vision" for the future of personalized learning. Construction projects should start to take shape as plans move forward.
Read more about how leaders see Catawba County in 2020 and beyond here:
Hank Guess, mayor of Hickory:
"The future looks bright for the city of Hickory and our citizens.
I will be ringing in the new year with much anticipation and momentum for the coming year.
2020 will be a year of transformation for our community, as construction materializes throughout the city.
With all of our bond projects being under design or construction in 2020, we will continue to press toward our goal of crafting a strong economy and vibrant community.
As the new year approaches, our focus is set on job and population growth.
I believe that the past year has been tremendously successful, with the completion of our newly renovated Union Square and the beginning of City Walk’s construction, as well as the announcement of new downtown living opportunities and new job growth with the development of Trivium Corporate Center.
I know that 2020 will offer even more exciting announcements that will propel our city forward.
Also, I want to note that 2020 marks the city of Hickory’s 150th anniversary. Our Sesquicentennial Committee is planning some great events and working with community partners to celebrate this milestone throughout the year.
More information about the events and how you can join in the celebration will be forthcoming in the new year.
Additionally, I’m looking forward to continued collaboration with our citizens and private partners.
Our partnerships and relations with individual citizens, private investors, nonprofits, educational institutions and other municipalities continues to grow and the results have been beneficial for the entire Hickory metropolitan region.
In 2020 and beyond it is important that we complete the projects that are currently underway in a timely and cost-effective manner as well as continue to provide the quality of service our citizens and visitors are accustomed to receiving.
Unquestionably, Hickory’s greatest asset is our people, and I am so appreciative for their support which has made our progress possible.
I expect that in the next few years that our citizens are going to experience planned growth commensurable to the demographics and quality of 'Life. Well Crafted' that they have grown to expect from our community.
I look forward to working with all of our partners to continue making Hickory a place that we’re all proud to call home.
I hope you all have a joyous holiday season and I wish you a Happy New Year!"
Randy Isenhower, chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners:
"In 2020 Catawba County will continue strengthening our economy, workforce and quality of life through the strategic plan of the commissioners.
We are expecting another strong year of economic development and job creation.
Trivium Corporate Center has proven to be an economic driver by securing $77 million in investment and creating up to 312 good jobs.
We look forward to increasing those numbers in the upcoming year and will educate the talent to fill those jobs through K-64 and collaboration with our industry and education partners.
Our good quality of life will be enhanced with the construction of Mountain Creek Park.
At 606 acres, Mountain Creek will feature nearly 20 miles of mountain biking trails, family activities and access to Lake Norman.
With the announced expansion of Riverbend Park, we will be applying for grants for new amenities resulting in expanded activities.
As southeastern Catawba County experiences residential and commercial development, we are making progress on water and sewer expansion to support smart growth.
The strategic plan includes collaboration with various partners to address substance abuse, particularly the impact on incarceration.
Looking forward to the new year, I am also excited to work with our municipal and community partners for the continued benefit of our citizens.
All this is possible due to the hard work, talent and commitment of the people of this great county.
Happy New Year."
Robert Silber, executive director of the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry:
“Catawba County has certainly recovered from the Great Recession. Unemployment is low and the Chamber of Commerce reports that the county is at full employment. This is certainly good news. However for some – the working poor, the low income, the disabled and the elderly – little has changed. For these sometimes invisible households, income is insufficient to cover basic living expenses. Exacerbating this reality is an emerging possibility: the federal government is considering reducing SNAP benefits by an estimated 700 million low income households in 2020. If this becomes a reality, it will have a negative on Catawba County families.
ECCCM’s plans for 2020 therefore focus in two arenas. First, demand for crisis financial assistance has remained consistent through 2019. During November and December, ECCCM has been at full capacity with desperate clients, which is expected to continue in 2020. As an approach to low income realities, ECCCM can enroll clients in the CVCC Manufacturing Academy with the reality of a more affordable income. Coupled with case management, ECCCM will heighten its response to clients, ensuring levels of success to those who accept a hand up.
Secondly, already the ECCCM Food Pantry is preparing for the possibility of additional commodity requests if government cutbacks become a reality. SNAP recipient families will be moved to other hunger programs with the same goal: ensuring hunger relief by eliminating food insecurity, both for families and, most importantly, for school aged children who need nutrition for developing brains and bodies. In 2020 ECCCM will continue to care for the least of those in Catawba County.”
Jerry McCombs, president of the Catawba County branch of the NAACP:
"Catawba County is a beautiful place to work and live in. We would like to see the citizens share more love among everyone in Catawba County.
We think it would be better for the county if more minorities would run for city and county seats.
We must realize that people were killed for Blacks to have the right to vote so we must take advantage of it and get out and vote during all elections.
We will continue to put a stop to racism in Catawba County so all races can be invited to events and not be judged by the color of their skin.
We still have problems in our school systems when come to racial matters.
There are students even now still using the “N” after we buried that word at our Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration in 2004. We are going to work stronger with both superintendents to make sure the schools' harassment policy is being enforced.
We ask all parents to educate your children before they say the "N" word because afterwards will be too late. We will continue to fight all of the racial Confederate flags in Catawba County.
The flag is a sign of the Civil War and still has the meaning of slavery. We will continue to educate people that the flag is a symbol of hatred and we do not want any part of it.
We hope to see more love in our community since the House of Representatives voted on Dec. 18, 2019, to impeach the President of the United States.
We have learned and realized that he has no respect for minorities, the middle class and poor people.
We are praying that 2020 will be a better year for Catawba County than 2019 was."
Aron Gabriel, superintendent of Newton-Conover City Schools:
"In N-CCS, this school year we have focused our 'vision' on shifting our district paradigm towards a personalized learning approach for each of our students. Two essential layers of this vision involves establishing 'roots' and 'routes' for our students. Roots are essential elements for any structure (either a physical structure or a human life) to grow and be strong. We want our students to be provided with the roots of safety, support, structure, and strong core academic skills. We also provide roots by establishing classrooms where students join with our teachers to build both shared vision to provide direction and classroom codes to govern our actions.
Along with providing strong roots, in 2020 we also want to provide many different opportunities (or routes) for our students to explore their interests and pursue their passions. As a system we have undertaken the daunting task of providing 'personalized learning' opportunities for our students. This is a daunting task because our students come to us from many different backgrounds. In fact, Niche’ rated N-CCS as the #2 Most Diverse School System in North Carolina (of 116 school systems) by Niche’. While a formidable task, our 2020 vision to make learning a personal experience for students is a vision worth pursuing.
As with physical vision that our eyes provide, there are blind spots we all have that limits our district vision. As such, we rely on the input of our students, parents, and community to help us fill in what is being left out in our school system. Our 2020 Vision has the potential to change our community not just for a year, but for a lifetime!"
Beth Isenhour, chairperson on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education:
"Entering a new decade is an exciting time for Catawba County Schools and the over 16,000 students who will enter the doors for the 2020-2021 school year. The continuation of K-64 places our students on a more equalized academic and technological playing field. Classrooms are no longer confined to four walls. Instead, students have the opportunity to explore the world virtually and to converse with students around the world.
Ongoing construction projects, especially Banoak Elementary and Saint Stephens High School will also provide expanded opportunities for our students. Educational research sites physical school upgrades with improved student academic success.
This next decade will also include more student input on the courses they can access. Whether it be Online Catawba courses that students can take or expanded Career Technical Education courses, the district’s goal is to offer courses that interest our students and hopefully entice them to return to Catawba County after completion of their educational and/or military objectives. As our students have additional input on available courses, the district hopes to see home school and charter school students reconsider the public schools.
Equally exciting are enhanced partnerships with community leaders and agencies. For instance, the sheriff’s department has expanded its School Resource Officer (SRO) program to include some of our elementary schools. The Juvenile Justice Department and District Attorney’s office are working closely with the district to ensure that Catawba County Schools complies with the impending legislation regarding the 16-18 aged student population.
The Education Foundation for Catawba County Schools continues to be a phenomenal support. Under the leadership of former superintendent Glenn Barger, additional financial resources are available to enhance education programs, including teacher staff development and student scholarships.
Technology, community partnerships, continued construction, and expanded communication opportunities are at the forefront of our district’s ongoing improvement efforts. As a board member, it is an exciting time to be part of Catawba County Schools."
Ittiely Carson, vice chair on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education:
"2020 - 'Write the vision, and make it plain...'
For the beginning of an exciting new decade ahead of us, the vision has already been written with much clarity. 2020 can symbolize a year of clarity in our vision for the future of our great community through the success of our students, their parents and families, every educator and coach, all administrators, support staff and volunteers.
The HPS vision of '...connecting with and engaging each member of the learning community...' is a MUST. It really does take a village to raise a child. Our future community of citizens depends on every one of us, whether we have children directly connected to our lives or not.
Our prosperity of tomorrow depends on the prosperity of the youth of today. We will reap what we sow in the way that we carry out our mission '.. to develop within each learner the skills to be a responsible citizen and have a lifelong love of learning. This commitment requires the active involvement of learners, parents, staff and community.'
As a Hickory native and board member of our phenomenal Hickory Public Schools district, I am overjoyed to witness the greatness that we have within our community of young learners! There is excellence in every child! Together, in 2020 and beyond, we must create ways to birth that excellence into purposeful and resourceful skill sets that will empower and sustain each individual for a lifetime of health, wealth and prosperity. In 2020: Let's Stay Focused!"
Cathy Starnes, vice chair on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education:
"I believe in the youth of today. They are our brightest hope for tomorrow. We must encourage and guide them down a path of success.
We have many programs in place to help our young people become successful adults, but some face barriers they fear are too big to climb.
We must make sure all our students know they are loved. A pat on the back and a word of encouragement may be the best medicine.
Hopes and dreams have built a great nation, and we must always strive to keep that alive."
Lindsay Keisler, president of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce:
"After a decade or more of thoughtful planning, intentional collaboration and significant investment, Catawba County has reached an economic tipping point. 2020 and beyond will yield growth, culture and landscape change, more opportunity for all, as well as challenges to overcome.
We will continue to support businesses’ efforts to fill jobs through talent recruitment from outside this community, while advocating for programs, like K-64, which cultivate their future talent pipeline. This will continue to be the greatest challenge for business in 2020 and beyond. Intelligent technology, coined as the 'new IT,' will continue to reshape work as we know it. Our challenge is to anticipate business needs in order to upskill existing workers and provide educational pathways to careers of the future.
We are committed to representing pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-growth policy on the local, state and federal level. It is about amplifying the best interests of our shareholders and investors and being the voice of business.
Your chamber is committed to emphasizing entrepreneurship as an essential strategy to economic development. We are actively working with our partners to grow the start-up community and provide support through the use of mentors and other programming to steepen and lengthen the growth curves of local entrepreneurs.
The new year will bring a new look to your chamber through the activation of a new brand, including a refreshed logo and enhanced digital presence. Our relentless pursuit of delivering the utmost value and working tirelessly as a vital convener to get things done for the business community will remain unchanged."
Jeff Neuville, director of the Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center:
"An election year certainly can create economic uncertainty, but the business climate in Hickory, Catawba County, and our region continues to be bright. Each year our Small Business Center (SBC) at Catawba Valley Community College provides confidential counseling to 150 people in the community who want to start or grow their business, and reaches over 800 people through our workshops. The SBC anticipates working with more people interested in shaping their future through entrepreneurship and in starting a business in 2020.
Significant downtown improvements in Hickory, Newton, and Conover have created a strong environment to attract start-ups. However online retail and the use of mobile devices will keep accelerating, so successful businesses will continue to find ways to meet the needs of existing customers and find new customers by enhancing their online presence. Our SBC will contribute to their success by providing hands-on assistance, guidance, and by working with our CVCC resources and community partners such as the Catawba County Chamber, the SBTDC and local government to make sure our services and programs meet the needs of our community.
Specifically in 2020 be on the lookout for the Catalyst Group, made up of local business founders and resource partners working together with entrepreneurs to increase local business starts. Also, be looking for the StartUp Catawba web portal to assist entrepreneurs in identifying and connecting to local business resources.”
Anthony Starr, executive director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments:
“We expect housing, infrastructure, and workforce development issues to continue as primary economic issues for Catawba County and our region. The WPCOG recently held forums on housing and funding infrastructure, and many of our local governments are making significant investments of resources to position Catawba County and our region for more success. The WPCOG will continue its support role to our local governments to achieve their strategic objectives whether it is improving our home ownership rates, rehabilitating lower-income homes, helping families avoid home foreclosure, providing families with rental assistance, transportation planning, writing and administering grants to build roads, water and sewer infrastructure to create jobs, providing more internships and training scholarships, or working with and coordinating with our many partners to develop and maintain a strong workforce as the region’s workforce development board.
To continue our economic progress for Catawba County and our region, addressing housing and workforce development needs are central to attracting new people and jobs to our region.
Several transportation projects will continue and start in 2020 including the widening of Highway 16 from Newton to southeastern Catawba County, preliminary work on widening U.S. 321 in Hickory, and several bike and pedestrian projects throughout the area.
Work to achieve a complete Census count in April of 2020 is important. For every person not counted, our communities lose federal and state funds to improve our communities and provide services to our residents. The WPCOG and local governments will devote significant time to informing the public about this issue.”
Scott Millar, president of Catawba County Economic Development Corp.:
“I’m confident that the Hickory MSA economy is gathering strength for a number of different reasons.
Catawba County, in my opinion the best positioned county to benefit from the growth of Charlotte, the Boone/Blowing Rock/Asheville scene, the Winston-Salem/Greensboro/Raleigh corridor and our perfect fit between them and our manufacturing/entrepreneurial mindset, is ready to see the physical progress that has been in the planning phases for some time. Both outside and local investors are pouring money into housing, commercial and industrial opportunities in every community, and I see that snowball growing as the N.C. 16 corridor, the CVCC area, Sherrills Ford and others ripen.
Self-confidence will grow as projects become more visible and tangible. Tourism will grow and the beer scene will connect along the Catawba River from Asheville through Morganton through Catawba County to Charlotte. Workforce-related programs like K-64 and Apprenticeship Catawba, people-recruiting efforts like Hky4Vets and places like the unparalleled CVCC Workforce Solutions Complex will reach full stride as they continue to help this economy be sustained by the population growth we need for our existing industries and our new industries.
I believe that our position as a strong and desirable regional market will benefit from our connectivity to the Charlotte airport and we are both close enough to claim our share of outrageous growth happening in Charlotte yet far enough to escape some of the unwanted pressures associated with that growth and retain a good bit of what we consider essential. And I look forward to it.”
Lee Moritz, mayor of Conover:
"The city of Conover is leaning forward into 2020 with enthusiasm.
Currently there are more than 500 residential units at some stage of development.
This includes apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes.
Playing off this momentum, our goal is to attract downtown residential development that creates a more vibrant and sustainable downtown commerce.
The city continues to see strong industrial development as the 'Made in America' strategy builds.
We begin the new year with the city’s largest industrial expansion in 50 years.
ARHAUS home furnishings has chosen Conover to build a 500,000-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility at Exit 130 off Punch Loop Road.
Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) continues to assist entrepreneurs, drive innovation and product testing for local manufacturers.
MSC has attracted national attention and we are entertaining an opportunity for a public private partnership expansion to attract more entrepreneurs and university research.
Expansions to our park system continue to be enjoyed by our citizens. We will continue to build on the successful events that bring us all together as a community.
Bar none the greatest asset Conover has is our professional staff.
I have watched our employees time and time again go well above expectations for our citizens.
We call this the 'Conover Way' and our citizens have become accustomed to these professional services.
Likewise, our greatest challenge is to recruit, compensate and maintain a professional workforce in a competitive economy.
Council is exploring options to continue paying competitive wages to recruit and maintain a strong city team."
Don Brown, sheriff of Catawba County:
"We have been very successful inside the first year of my administration partnering with local agencies, the SBI, DEA and Homeland Security and others to not only take drugs off our streets but to present quality investigations to state and federal prosecutors.
Our investigative focus is on ensuring that our partners in the district and United States attorneys offices are able to utilize our work product to obtain convictions.
We also support programs that offer treatment and assistance to those suffering from addiction in hopes of curbing the effects of drug abuse in our communities.
Quality of response is a priority inside my administration.
When our citizens request a deputy, we strive to leave them with a positive impression of law enforcement.
This is accomplished through expressions of integrity and honor inside our profession.
Catawba County has diverse communities with different needs based on both tradition and growth.
We strive to keep these communities great places to live and work while focusing our manpower and resources to meet growing needs."
