Byron Bean and his wife Bonnie cut the ribbon at the dedication of the Riverbend Park expansion. Pictured (from left) are Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower, Bonnie Bean, Byron Bean and Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler. KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

The Riverbend Park expansion is now open to the public.

With the addition of 209 acres, the park, located in northeastern Catawba County, now consists of nearly 690 acres.

State and county leaders turned out Saturday for the grand opening of the new addition to the park.

The expansion was made possible by a donation from the family of Byron Bean.

Bean donated the land, valued at $1.2 million, in the memory of his late wife Harriet.

Bean said he hoped the people of Catawba County would come and enjoy the expanded area.

He noted all the wildlife he'd observed on the property, including foxes, deer and eagles.

On clear days, Bean said, it's possible to see Barrett Mountain and Grandfather Mountain from parts of the property.

The new land also allowed the county to add 7 miles to the 12 miles of trail that previously existed in the park.

For more information on the park, call the Catawba County Parks and Planning at 828-465-8380.

