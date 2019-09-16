Longtime Catawba County Health Director Doug Urland will be leaving his position in October, according to a Catawba County press release.
Urland will become the director for the North Carolina Institute for Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Gillings School of Global Public Health, according to the release.
Urland has served as health director since 2004.
As director, Urland headed efforts to expand the School Nurse Program and bring in Catawba Family Dentistry, according to the release.
“Doug is a leading thinker and doer in the public health community, and we are grateful for the positive impact his leadership has had on the health of Catawba County citizens including some of our most vulnerable residents,” Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said via the release.
An interim director will be named in October.
