NEWTON - The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton. The program begins at 7 p.m. with speaker Richard Eller presenting information about the book "Newton: Then and Now."
Eller has been a member of the history faculty at Catawba Valley Community College sine 1999. His innovative approach to sharing history includes working with students and fellow faculty members on more than 18 documentary films and developing travel/study experiences for students.
Eller is also the Historian in Residence at the Historical Association of Catawba County. "Newton: Then and Now" is part memoir, history, and coffee table book. It centers around the reminiscences of local history authority Sylvia Kidd Ray and features images from the collection of the Historical Association of Catawba County juxtaposed with recent images taken by students of CVCC Photography Department Head Clayton Joe Young. The book was published by RedHawk Publications, a subsidiary of Catawba Valley Community College.
Catawba County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through November. Meetings are held at the Main Branch of the Catawba County Library except for April and October meetings which are held at Patrick Beaver Library. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.
