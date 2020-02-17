The Catawba County Board of Elections has reported commissioner candidate Tom Dees to the state board for missing a campaign finance filing deadline.
Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said Dees, one of seven Republicans running for Catawba County commissioner, had not filed the campaign finance report covering the second half of 2019.
The report had not been filed as of last week, Duncan said. She said the matter is now in the state’s hands.
She said that late reports are not common in Catawba County, adding that the board reaches out to candidates with a letter and phone calls reminding them of filing deadlines.
Dees said “the report is late due to a large volume of individual donors and a significant number of business obligations on my end — both of which are good problems to have.”
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dees said he would post the report on social media.
Dees said he expects there to be a fine in the case. In his Sunday Facebook post, Dees said the penalty is a “slap on the wrist.”
He also said it’s common for candidates in North Carolina to file late.
“The law simply demands best efforts,” Dees said.
He said he has not spoken to investigators with the state board.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the state board had not responded to an inquiry about the investigation in this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Has the report been filed yet? I cannot locate it anywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.