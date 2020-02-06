Widespread flooding prompted emergency declarations throughout Catawba County on Thursday.
The county government and the governments of Hickory, Newton and Conover all declared states of emergency.
These declarations allow the governments to implement their emergency response plans and can also help in facilitating state or federal aid to the area if such aid is needed.
“As we continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, we want citizens to know that city leaders and employees are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said via a statement from the city.
There were warnings in advance that Thursday would be a chaotic weather day.
Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said on Wednesday the area could see up to 6 inches of rain.
Thursday’s storm rendered a number of roads throughout the county impassable.
In addition to heavy rain and flooding, parts of Catawba County were under a tornado warning until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Alexander County, Hickory, Newton-Conover and Catawba County schools all let out early. Newton-Conover Schools went into their tornado protocol Thursday morning.
