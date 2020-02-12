Teresa Watson was traveling south on U.S. 321 with her boyfriend David Alden Tuesday morning.
Alden said although the road was backed up on the left side of the highway near the bridge that connects Caldwell and Catawba counties, the right side was moving at a regular pace. So, Watson drove on that side.
Alden said a dump truck with a trailer then came out of the left lane. “I just said, ‘Oh, crap!’ and that’s about how much time we had to react,” he said.
According to NC State Trooper K.W. Milligan, the truck stopped too quickly while traveling in the left lane causing the trailer it was towing to swing into the right lane.
Watson collided with the trailer and the collision caused the car to turn over onto its right side, Milligan said.
Alden said Watson was taken to the hospital from the wreck, but she didn’t have any serious injuries. On Wednesday, they were both feeling sore but otherwise OK.
“We both feel like we went 10 rounds with (Mike) Tyson,” he said.
Milligan said the driver of the truck, Mark Hodge, was issued a citation for the lane change.
