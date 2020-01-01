A state trooper was struck after a vehicle rolled back during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Highway Patrol press release.
Troopers eventually stopped a person who was driving erratically, according to the release.
The Hyundai went off the road at Exit 121 on the westbound side or the interstate, hitting a ditch and going up an embankment, according to the release.
Trooper Z.E. Beam was injured after he was struck by the open car door when the car rolled back, according to the release.
Beam’s injuries were described as minor. He was released from a hospital following treatment, according to the release.
Samuel Alan McMillin, 42, of Conover, was charged with driving while impaired, failing to heed a light or siren and not having an operator’s license, according to the release.
The results of a blood test on McMillin have not come back yet, the release said.
He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
