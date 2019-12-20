Iva Rhyne was on her way home from chemotherapy in Winston-Salem Thursday when she and her husband Kenny got a call. Their condo in Hickory was aflame.
The top level of their home off Second Street NE was severely damaged in the fire. The walls were left black and charred, their clothes burned off the hangers in the closet and their bed was partially burned to the springs.
Iva Rhyne’s good friend Carol Fisher couldn’t imagine their distress. “Think about coming home from chemotherapy and you just want to go home and go to bed and you find out you don’t have a bed,” Fisher said.
When Fisher found out Thursday night about damage to the home of the Rhynes, she jumped to action. She started asking people for donations to help the Rhynes and started a GoFundMe fundraising page to help the couple with any costs they have.
The Rhynes were already facing challenges, said Amanda Inman, who works for Fisher at Fisher’s Towing.
Iva was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February and underwent brain surgery to partially remove the tumor, followed by six weeks of daily chemotherapy at Wake Forest Baptist Health. After that, she was so weak she had to stay at the hospital for physical therapy for a month, Inman said.
Finally, the Rhynes decided to have Iva stay at home, which meant buying expensive medical equipment and hiring home nurses to help out. All the while, Kenny took time off from work to help Iva through her cancer battle, Inman said. It was an uphill battle financially for the Rhynes even before their condo burned.
But through all the challenges, Iva holds her head up, Fisher said. She’s been impressed watching Iva take on each day. That’s why Fisher felt compelled to help, she said.
“She’s just one of the sweetest ladies I’ve ever met,” Fisher said. “Even though she’s going through what she’s going through, she holds herself high.”
After the fire, the Rhynes got help from the American Red Cross for a hotel where they stayed temporarily. But there’s more costs to come, Fisher said. Not only did they lose many of their belongings, they still have to pay for Iva’s hospital visits and other medical bills.
Fisher feels like she and her husband Robert have plenty to give, so she wants to help someone who needs it, she said.
“We complain about our lives, but there are people out there that have it worse than we do,” Fisher said. “We’re just trying to help out where we can.”
The fundraiser for Iva and Kenneth Rhyne can be found on GoFundMe.com under “Kenny and Iva’s House Fire Recovery.”
