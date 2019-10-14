During the 2018-19 flu season, six people in Catawba County died a flu-related death, according to Catawba County Public Health’s annual report.
Statewide, that number was 208.
Flu season runs from October through May every year, and local and national experts say that to reduce your chance of getting sick or possibly dying from the highly contagious virus, vaccination is the way to go.
Symptoms of the flu, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, include a fever of 100.4 or higher, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, cough, chills, body aches, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.
Catawba County Public Health immunization charge nurse Dori Maltba sat down with the Hickory Daily Record along with clinical nursing supervisor Sarah Rhodes and community engagement specialist Emily Killian to discuss what’s fact and what’s fiction when it comes to the flu vaccine.
Does the flu shot give you the flu?
Maltba and Rhodes: It does not.
Why do some people get a fever after receiving the vaccine?
Maltba: That is your body working to build antibodies, which is what you get the flu vaccine for. You can have some redness, soreness and inflammation right where it was given. Then your body, a couple days later, you may have a fever for a day or two. But that’s just your body making the antibodies so that you won’t get the flu.
Other than protecting yourself from getting sick, why else should you get the vaccine?
Maltba: Well, it protects not only you but the people around you. People that maybe couldn’t get vaccinated for some reason.
How effective is the vaccine?
Maltba: I think in a good year 60 percent effective, but 60 percent is better than none. Even when it doesn’t keep you from getting the flu, it can decrease the severity of your symptoms, and again, protect those around you who may be more fragile.
Can healthy people die from the flu?
Maltba and Rhodes: Yes, absolutely. People don’t think of it is being such an awful illness anymore, but that’s because of the flu vaccine.
Should you go to the doctor if you have the flu?
Maltba: Well, that’s debatable. If you’re a pretty healthy person otherwise, and (the illness only lasts a few days), it’s just not necessary. But people that have chronic illnesses, cardiovascular, neuromuscular, pulmonary (issues), they definitely need to go to the doctor because they can especially in those people, give you an antiviral. But you need to get started on that within 48 hours of presenting symptoms. So depends on your health status. And if you’re a pregnant woman, yeah, you should definitely go to the doctor.
Rhodes: Children under 5 should probably go to the doctor because they’re more at risk for complications.
If you have an egg allergy, can you get the vaccine?
Maltba: That has changed everything in the last year or two. Most people that have an egg allergy can still get the flu vaccine. Definitely, if you can eat eggs in something that’s cooked, you’re good to get (the vaccine).
At what age should people get the vaccine?
Maltba and Rhodes: Everybody 6 months of age and older.
Can pregnant women get the vaccine?
Maltba and Rhodes: Absolutely.
When is the best time to get the vaccine?
Maltba and Rhodes: By the end of October. It takes two weeks to become effective.
What are some ways to prevent getting and spreading the flu other than the vaccine?
Killian: Practice regular hand washing.
Rhodes: Staying home if you’re sick.
Maltba: Yes, you need to be fever free for at least 24 hours before going back to school or work or being in public.
Killian reiterated that the flu vaccine is more available now than it ever has been. Many workplaces have a free flu shot clinic day and even pharmacies offer the vaccine now.
Killian said Catawba County Public Health also offers the flu vaccine along with other important vaccines for diseases like pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis A and B.
To schedule an appointment with the Catawba County Public Health Immunization Clinic, call 828-695-5881.
