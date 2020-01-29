(Back row, from left): Teresa Branch, School Board Vice-Chairman; Ann Ewards, School Board member; Pat Irwin, Vice President of Administration for the Education Foundation; Pat Triplett, Education Foundation Executive Director; Donald Phipps, Superintendent; and Darrell Pennell, School Board Chairman (front row, from left): Jacob Stilwell, Oak Hill School, third place; Eli Clark, Happy Valley School, Spelling Bee Champion; Rebelina Snyder and Kendall Triplett, Hudson Middle, tied for second place.