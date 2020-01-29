spellingbeewinners20.JPG

(Back row, from left): Teresa Branch, School Board Vice-Chairman; Ann Ewards, School Board member; Pat Irwin, Vice President of Administration for the Education Foundation; Pat Triplett, Education Foundation Executive Director; Donald Phipps, Superintendent; and Darrell Pennell, School Board Chairman (front row, from left): Jacob Stilwell, Oak Hill School, third place; Eli Clark, Happy Valley School, Spelling Bee Champion; Rebelina Snyder and Kendall Triplett, Hudson Middle, tied for second place.

Twenty-eight words into the annual spelling bee, Eli Clark of Happy Valley School won the 2020 Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee, according to a press release from the school district. He will go on to compete in the 80th annual Winston-Salem Journal Regional Spelling Bee in March.

Each middle school in the district sent its champion speller from grades six through eight to vie for the title.

Clark, a seventh-grader at Happy Valley School, was presented with $100 and a trophy, according to the release.

In a tie for second place, Rebelina Snyder and Savannah Dickerson, both of Hudson Middle School, each received $50 and a trophy, and third-place finisher Jacob Stilwell of Oak Hill School won $35 and a trophy.

The other school representatives included Michael Kastle of Collettsville, Graham Minton of Kings Creek School, Alexis Carroll of Gamewell Middle, Addison Coffey of Granite Falls Middle and Kendall Triplett of William Lenoir Middle School. Each of these participants received a $10 merit award, according to the release.

The Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee is held annually at the Education Center. It is sponsored by the Education Foundation Inc. of Caldwell County.

