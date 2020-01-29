Twenty-eight words into the annual spelling bee, Eli Clark of Happy Valley School won the 2020 Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee, according to a press release from the school district. He will go on to compete in the 80th annual Winston-Salem Journal Regional Spelling Bee in March.
Each middle school in the district sent its champion speller from grades six through eight to vie for the title.
Clark, a seventh-grader at Happy Valley School, was presented with $100 and a trophy, according to the release.
In a tie for second place, Rebelina Snyder and Savannah Dickerson, both of Hudson Middle School, each received $50 and a trophy, and third-place finisher Jacob Stilwell of Oak Hill School won $35 and a trophy.
The other school representatives included Michael Kastle of Collettsville, Graham Minton of Kings Creek School, Alexis Carroll of Gamewell Middle, Addison Coffey of Granite Falls Middle and Kendall Triplett of William Lenoir Middle School. Each of these participants received a $10 merit award, according to the release.
The Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee is held annually at the Education Center. It is sponsored by the Education Foundation Inc. of Caldwell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.