HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team outscored the Milligan JV team in every quarter on Friday night, earning a 91-71 win behind four double-figure scorers.

The Cobras (12-7) led 29-19 after the opening quarter, 42-31 at halftime and 68-55 entering the fourth period. They received a game-high 21 points from Jasmine Holder, while Coco Knox added 18, Savannah Coble finished with 16 and KeyKey Miller had 13.

Other scorers for Caldwell included Dontavia Tims with nine points and Amaya Adams and Mikayla Hill with seven apiece.

Milligan was led by Kaylee Hendrickson and Belle Kemp with 15 points each. Regan Ballant, Chloe Powers and Shayla Stewart each added nine points for the Buffaloes.

Caldwell visits Denmark Tech (South Carolina) today for a 4 p.m. tip-off.

