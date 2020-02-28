SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team held off Spartanburg Methodist for an 89-86 win on the road Wednesday. The Cobras led 35-31 at halftime and were able to escape with a three-point victory despite being outscored in the second half.
Caldwell (26-3, 8-3 in Region 10) was led by 26 points from Anderson Keller, who scored 20 in the second half. Jalen Barr and Jalen Crowder added 15 points apiece, while Jordan Stinson had eight and Kameron Cooke, Demitri Dixon and Tyrell Mendenhall all finished with six.
Jamarvious James led all scorers with 27 points for the Pioneers (9-15, 1-8 in Region 10), who also received 26 from Tyrell Oglesby. Maison Hall and Brian Smart chipped in eight points apiece, with Darius Bryant and David Miller each adding six.
The Cobras close the regular season with a home game against Richard Bland College tonight at 7 p.m. With a win, they would finish in second place in Region 10 Division 1 and would be the No. 2 seed in next weekend’s Region 10 Division 1 tournament at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst.
