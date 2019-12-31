Apartment living rising in Hickory
Two projects in downtown Hickory have drawn attention this year — a pair of apartment complexes with vastly different tenants.
On North Center Street across from Hickory City Hall, a 95-unit, upscale apartment complex is rising from a former city parking lot.
Two blocks south, an income-restricted apartment complex for people 55 and older is planned and expected to be built next year.
The projects vary greatly but both benefit downtown, local officials say.
The One North Center Street apartment project next to city hall was announced this fall and work on the site has already begun. The city is heavily backing the project. Hickory agreed to sell the t2-acre property to the developers, under the name One North Center LLC, for $240,000. The city is also doing $3.5 million in improvements to the land to prepare it for the complex.
In total, the project will cost around $19 million and is projected to offer 95 apartments. Several business spaces are also planned for the ground floor.
In comparison, the 50-unit Center Crossing complex down the road is estimated to cost about $7 million.
Some of the funding for the project comes from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and a HOME loan from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Both projects provide living options the city needs, local officials say, but for two different populations. Center Crossing provides affordable housing for the aging population, with a requirement that residents earn less than 80 percent of the area median income.
Lead developer Denis Blackburne, senior vice president for Woda Cooper Companies, has said he expects the complex to fill up within four months of it opening in 2021.
The One North Center project is aimed at a different generation — young professionals looking for modern amenities. Rent for the roughly 600- to 1,200-square-foot apartments will be $925 to $1,650 a month. Occupants will have access to an outdoor courtyard, an on-site pet washing station, a fitness center, valet trash pick-up and a lobby coffee bar. Below the apartments there will be retail stores and restaurants. The complex is estimated to be complete by late 2020 or early 2021.
These projects aren’t the only ones to bring new living options to the county:
» Construction began in November on a $31.6 million, 172-unit apartment complex on Startown Road called Preston Bridge. The development will have a swimming pool, a co-working and lounge area and walking trails. There will be a commercial section as well with restaurants and retail businesses. The city of Hickory didn’t provide any incentives but is extending water and sewer to the complex.
» Construction also began on The Lodge apartments — a four-story apartment building in southwest Hickory with 80 tax credit apartment units. The building permit was issued in April, according to the city’s website.
» Construction of Phase 3 and 4 of The Gates at Highland, formerly Pepperstone Apartments, on Eighth Street Drive NE, began this year. Once complete, the complex will have 192 units.
Public money lends a helping hand
Private development thrived in Catawba County this year, often thanks to the support of local government through grants and incentives. Projects receiving incentives from local and state government include:
» The Emporium building: The city of Hickory awarded a forgivable loan of $20,000 to Jacomine Investments for the revitalization of the 1959 building on Second Street NW that was once a Woolworth five-and-dime in downtown Hickory. Jeff Jacomine plans to rehabilitate the building, which has been vacant for five years, to hold 30 to 40 businesses, including retail stores and a coffee shop.
» 2nd Street Inn: The city also awarded a $28,000 forgivable loan to Jacomine Investments to create a 14-room vacation rental building called the 2nd Street Inn in downtown Hickory. Jacomine plans to invest $350,000 to renovate the building, which was once the site of the Whisnant Hosiery Mills.
» Apple: The tech giant’s data center in Maiden is poised to expand after requesting that the town of Maiden annex 260 acres of Apple property in October. The land is valued at $1.4 million. Apple has not announced concrete plans for expansion.
» Trivium Corporate Center: The city-county 270-acre business park opened by Hickory and Catawba County got three new tenants this year. Corning Inc. finished its optical communications manufacturing facility in the business park off Startown Road and ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG, a radiopharmaceutical company, began work on its $17 million facility. The city of Hickory offered $634,000 in incentives to the company for its investment and the creation of 137 new jobs. A $225,000 grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority will help pay for road access at the development. In December, automotive manufacturer Cataler North America announced it would build a $42 million manufacturing plant in the business park. The plant is expected to open in 2021 and hire about 150 people. The company will receive a little more than $1 million incentives from the state over 12 years, and could get incentives from the city of Hickory and Catawba County.
» Design Foundry: An upholstered furniture startup announced plans to move into the former Baker Furniture building off McDonald Parkway in Hickory in January. The company plans to create more than 200 new jobs over five years and invest $3.13 million in building renovations and new equipment. The state is giving the company $1.5 million in incentives over 12 years and city of Hickory agreed to give the company incentives of $34,000 over five years. The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority awarded the project a $500,000 grant to renovate the 344,000-square-foot building.
» Shurtape Technologies: In October, Shurtape broke ground on its new $31.4 million facility in the town of Catawba. The new distribution center is expected to be the company’s largest once complete, which is expected to be in spring of 2020. The new center will create about 100 jobs over four years. The company could receive up to $594,900 in state incentives over the next 12 years.
» StarSnax: A Conover manufacturer of tortilla chips and supplier for major food brands is expanding with an investment of $19 million. The project is expected to create 33 jobs, and was given a $500,000 grant by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority for the 32,000-square-foot expansion.
Private investment flourishes
New businesses flowed in to Catawba County this year even without public help. Those businesses range from restaurants and retail to event spaces and an ax-throwing garage.
Patriot Brew Thru transformed from a simple “brew-thru” — a convenience store where customers could drive through and buy beer, drinks, candy bars, snacks and more — into an ax-throwing spot in May, several months after opening. It quickly became a popular entertainment destination.
The 10-lane ax-throwing business grew out of the fun Hickory owners Mike and Rebecca Pastelak had at an ax-throwing bar in Charlotte. Just a few months later, they added it to their own business.
That enterprising spirit has driven new business in Catawba County this year. Along with Patriot Brew Thru, here are some other new businesses that opened this year in the county:
» Husband and Wife Farmhouse Furniture, where a couple makes handmade farmhouse style furniture, opened in February in downtown Maiden at 27 E. Main St., Maiden.
» The Natural Dog Pet Food Market, a pet store offering natural, healthy, holistic options opened in April next to the Target department store at 1916 Catawba Valley Blvd.
» Crate Diggers Vinyl, a vinyl record buy-sell business found its permanent downtown location in May inside of Bottega: A Soulful Place at 256 Union Square NW, Hickory.
» The Landmark 1896, a 4,500-square-foot event space for celebrations and community gatherings, opened in May in the ground floor of the historic Sherrill’s Tobacco Company building at 100 Main St., Catawba.
» CrossFit Hickory moved into the former The Vault Bar and Lounge space at 247 First Ave. NW, Hickory, in May.
» Fresh Chef, a lunch and dinner destination with five locations in the state, opened in Conover at 201 Conover Station, Suite A, in June.
» Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, a sports-themed family restaurant, opened in June in the former Buffalo Wild Wings location at 2049 Catawba Valley Boulevard in Hickory.
» The Hub, a new co-working space offering office space for rent, opened in August at 210 Main Ave. Way SE, Hickory.
» Bubblys, an Asian fusion restaurant in Hickory, originally named House of Nom Nom, reopened under a new owner in August at 2101 Catawba Valley Blvd.
» B-52s American Bar and Grill, an Americana, “feel-good foods” restaurant, opened in August at 206 N. College Ave. in Newton.
» Lane Ventures: The Bassett-owned outdoor furniture company opened its new 176,000-square-foot facility in Newton in August. The new location created 45 jobs.
» Bradington-Young : Luxury leather upholstery producer opened its newly expanded factory in September, which boosted production capacity by 50 percent. The project nearly doubled the size of the building to 160,000 square feet and brought the company’s corporate offices under the same roof.
» Notions 828, a new restaurant serving small plates and craft cocktails, opened in downtown Hickory in November at 206 Union Square.
» HomeGoods, a chain home and lifestyle store, opened in November at 1856 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory.
» Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina-based franchise chain seafood and oyster bar, opened in November in the former Pie Five building at 2117 U.S. 70, Hickory.
» Wingstop, a national franchise specializing in chicken wings, opened in Hickory in November.
» Charolais Steakhouse, a longtime establishment at 766 Fourth St. SW in Hickory closed under its former owners in July but new owners brought life to the steakhouse — reopening the iconic restaurant in December.
Some businesses shut their doors
While new businesses cropped up throughout year, Catawba County still lost some.
Two large entertainment icons left Hickory within a month this year, leaving holes in weekend plans around town.
Hickory Dickory Dock, which provided fun and games for 23 years, closed its doors in early October. Management didn’t release any reason why, but posted on its website: “We have enjoyed providing entertainment to the tri-county area of Hickory for over 23 years. Thank you to all our customers for their support through those years!”
Just a few weeks later another Hickory mainstay, the AMF Colonial Lanes bowling alley, shuttered its doors. The 70-year old staple closed after the company decided the business didn’t make enough money to justify doing needed repairs to the building.
Catawba County also officially lost the headquarters of Corning Optical Communications in August. The material sciences company, which manufactures primarily optic cable, announced the move to Charlotte in 2015. The headquarters move took place this year, taking 500 jobs with it.
The company is keeping its manufacturing presence in the county and is adding about 500 jobs in those areas. Corning decided to move its headquarters to Charlotte for access to transportation and growing talent in the technology sector, company officials said.
Other businesses that left Catawba County include:
» Lowes Foods, which closed two of its Catawba County locations in August. One location in Hickory on 29th Avenue NE and another in Claremont on Centennial Boulevard shut down. There are still four locations in Catawba County.
» Bank of America, which closed one of its two branch locations in Hickory in December. The branch on North Center Street in Hickory closed because of the move to online banking, which lessens the need for a physical bank location, the company said.
» Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, a midcentury diner-themed restaurant, closed in Conover. The franchise owner of the Conover, Gastonia, Marion and Morganton locations closed three of his restaurants in December, with the Conover location expected to close soon.
» A.C. Moore, the national arts and crafts chain, announced in November it would close all of its retail locations. No closing date was announced for the Hickory location.
