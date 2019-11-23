LENOIR — Even though Halloween was three weeks ago, the Hibriten defense spent Friday night chasing ghosts and coming up empty-handed. Panthers defenders simply couldn’t catch up to Burns tailback Kujuan Pryor, who ran for over 400 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs took the Panthers out of the 2AA state football playoffs by the final score of 52-35 in their second-round matchup.
“Hats off to Burns,” Hibriten coach Sam Mackey said. “They’re a fantastic team. I hope they go win it all.”
Pryor was simply unstoppable. With over 300 yards by halftime, the slippery Bulldogs senior had a night that was a dream come true, albeit a nightmare for the Panthers trying to corral him. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound tailback ended up with 431 yards on 42 carries, including touchdown runs of 7, 36 and 12 yards.
As strange as it may seem, his yards per carry average on Friday of 10.3 actually fell short of his season-long mark of 11.1.
“Offensively, they have a special talent in 8 (Pryor),” Mackey said.
The Bulldogs showcased Pryor early and often upon receiving the opening kickoff. He carried the ball eight times on a 10-play drive that covered 90 yards and took 5 minutes, 30 seconds. Pryor covered the final 7 yards of the drive on an off-tackle play he stretched wider around the end.
However, it took the Panthers just one play to tie the game.
Hibriten quarterback Daren Perry dropped back on the Panthers’ first play from their own 12-yard line and launched a moonshot down the left sideline to Marcus Jones. Jones cradled it in and outran everyone to the end zone.
Again, the Bulldogs went on a punishing, time-consuming drive. The payoff came when Dorien Starnes fell on Pryor’s fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Likewise, the Panthers struck quickly again on third-and-5 from their own 39 when Parry scrambled 61 yards to tie the score at 14 with 1:23 still to play in the first quarter.
Where the Bulldogs had used 16 plays and nearly 8:30 to score twice, the Panthers had the ball just a total of four plays and less than two total minutes. The downside to Hibriten’s quick strikes, however, is that its defense had little opportunity to catch its collective breath or regroup in pursuit of Pryor and company.
“We didn’t really plan on it happening that way, but the guy (Jones) was wide open,” Mackey said of the Panthers’ first score. “It just happened.”
But in the second quarter, the Panthers turned the ball over three times and each miscue resulted in points for the Bulldogs.
First came a muffed punt when Hibriten had finally stopped a Burns drive late in the first quarter. Pryor did most of the damage with quarterback Cam’ron Sweezy taking it in from 4 yards out.
Then on Hibriten’s first play after the kickoff, the Panthers fumbled a pitch. Pryor rumbled 36 yards for his second touchdown to make the score 28-14. In a matter of less than two minutes, the game had gone from a tie to a two-score deficit for Hibriten.
“We knew we had to force stops and we did. But the ballgame is 14-14 if we don’t muff that punt. You don’t know what’s going to happen on that,” Mackey said wistfully. “But they go down and score, and we fumble on the very next possession and they go down and score again. You can’t give a team like that those many breaks.”
But the Bulldogs weren’t done getting breaks or scoring off them.
Following another Hibriten punt, Burns went on an eight-play drive with Sweezy scoring his second touchdown on a 5-yard run. Then with just 27 seconds before the half, Austin Setzer made a diving interception at the Hibriten 41. Burns again capitalized, this time with a 36-yard field goal by Zach Benfield to make the score 38-14 at intermission.
Discounting punts and field goals, Burns had run 39 offensive plays in the first half to just 14 for Hibriten.
All hopes of a Hibriten comeback disappeared on the Panthers’ opening possession of the second half. Taking the third-quarter kickoff, Hibriten fumbled for its fourth turnover. Burns needed just one play to reach the end zone again — a 42-yard bomb from Sweezy to KJ Leslie.
With a 45-14 lead, the only thing in doubt was the final score and yardage tally for Pryor.
The loss broke an 11-game winning streak for Hibriten (11-2), whose only other loss was on the opening night of the season.
“I’m very proud. We graduated all that talent last year, a ton of seniors. We bounce back and we have a huge void to fill,” Mackey said, calling his coaching staff the best in North Carolina. “All these JV players that had to come up to play that hadn’t been in the spotlight. That’s a testament to these kids. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Perry led the Panthers in rushing with 97 yards and he threw for 241 on 12-of-16 passing with three touchdown passes. Jones had two catches for 135 yards.
Burns, also 11-2, will take on North Lincoln, the No. 2 seed, in the next round. The Knights beat seventh-seeded Pisgah 42-10 on Friday.
