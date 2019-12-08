CLAREMONT — Spotting St. Stephens 12 points in the first three minutes of the game Friday night certainly wasn’t the start Bunker Hill boys basketball coach Dylan Johnson wanted. The last 10 seconds, however, were what the Bears’ Johnathan White could only dream of in leading his team to an improbable 74-71 victory over the Indians.
White drove the lane that was more congested than I-40 at 5 o’clock on a Friday afternoon, picking up a hoop and a free throw to break a 69-all tie with 5.1 seconds on the clock. Then he calmly sank two free throws with 2.3 seconds to go to guarantee the win, the first of the season at home for the Bears, now 2-3.
“Johnny, I love him to death. This is the kind of moment he can stand out,” Johnson said. “Johnny White is a great basketball player and can be a great basketball player when he thinks he can.”
The split in the nonconference series between Catawba County neighbors leaves the Indians with a record of 3-4.
St. Stephens raced out to a 12-0 lead behind sharpshooters JI Ikard and Zane McPherson, who combined for three 3-pointers and 17 of the Indians’ 23 first-quarter points. Bunker Hill didn’t get on the scoreboard until 4:35 of the first quarter on a Desmond Anderson drive.
The Indians led 23-11 after a period as the Bears left several points at the charity stripe where they made just 1 of 7 in the first quarter.
“Twelve to nothing isn’t anything I would want,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I give credit to Saint. Man, they were hitting good shots.”
The Bears started the long trek up Rally Road in the second quarter behind the play of Carson Sigmon, Jay Abrams and Ethan Hildebran. They cut the Indians’ lead to seven, 30-23, on Anderson’s steal and coast-to-coast layup, only to have St. Stephens push it back out to 37-26 on a triple from McPherson and a free throw from Charlie Woy.
But Abrams hit back-to-back buckets, one of them a 3, and Hildebran cashed in on a fast break as the Bears rallied again. Kayden Robinson then hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to get Bunker Hill within three, 38-35, at the half.
The momentum from that shot carried over to start the third quarter.
The Bears went on a 12-2 tear to open the third quarter to take a 47-40 lead, fueled in large part by White and two putbacks by Sigmon, who was tireless on the offensive glass.
Johnson noted Sigmon very nearly didn’t come out for the team this season.
“Pound for pound, he’s our best rebounder,” Johnson said. “Just tough-nosed.”
The two squads then proceeded to battle ferociously with seven ties and nine lead changes all in the second half.
The largest margin in the fourth quarter was three points. Ikard hit a free throw with 20 seconds remaining to forge the final tie at 69. The Bears got the ball to midcourt and called timeout with 11 seconds showing.
Johnson said the plan was to get the ball to White as he cut towards the basket on the inbounds. Instead he took a pass into the backcourt and raced towards the basket.
“Johnny improvised and went back and got it,” Johnson said, pointing out there was some confusion among his guards on the screen to be set. “I said, ‘Johnny, drive if you’ve got the angle on it.’ And he did.”
White caromed like a pinball off of bodies and still got the ball to drop as well as a whistle. Completing the three-point play for a 72-69 lead, the Bears then fouled Ikard. The Indians’ guard notched two to make it a one-point game and sent White to the free throw line where he clinched the win with two free throws of his own.
“We’ve shown before we can battle back from adversity,” Johnson said. “I wish we would stop doing it so much. I was very proud of all of our guys.”
Sigmon was the high point man for Bunker Hill with 21 points, while White had 20 and Abrams made it into double figures with 12. Ikard scored 23 for the Indians, McPherson had 19 and Mikey Daaboul had 10.
The Bears take the court again Tuesday at Newton-Conover, while St. Stephens hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 60, St. Stephens 47
Although St. Stephens made things interesting in the second quarter, the Bears took down the Indians for the second time this season.
The Bears won their fourth straight to improve to 4-1. St. Stephens is now 2-5.
With Madison Stotts dropping in nine points in the opening period, Bunker Hill led 18-11 after one quarter, only to have the Indians fight back in the second quarter and claim its first lead, 19-18, on a 3 from the right wing by Ella Pilkenton.
The two teams battled evenly the balance of the first half as Bunker Hill enjoyed a slim 25-23 lead at the break.
“We got in a little foul trouble,” admitted Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “I think the biggest thing we have to clean up is turning the ball over. At some point we’ve just got to quit throwing it to the other team. When we don’t turn it over, we usually get a pretty good shot.”
St. Stephens coach Roger Shield was pleased with the resilience of his squad.
“We got off to that rocky start. We got out of what we wanted to do and we panicked,” Shields said. “I thought they did do a good job of getting back in it.”
The third quarter was a different story, however. Bunker Hill came out firing and went on a 14-6 run to open the second half. Down 10 at that point, St. Stephens only managed to shave a point off of its deficit by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
“The second half we didn’t execute at either end very well,” Shields said. “We panicked and got out of sync.”
The Bears were able to either get the ball inside the St. Stephens zone to Stotts and Camryn Bryant, or have Addison Wray penetrate on the dribble drive.
While Bryant, Stotts and Wray were all in double figures for Bunker Hill, while DaLesha Linebarger led the defensive charge for the Bears.
“I kind of thought the difference in the game was when we had a turnover and DaLesha took a shot we didn’t like in the second quarter,” Swanson said. “She came over and we had a talk. In the second half she was phenomenal. She was great the entire second half with her effort.”
Wray led the Bears with 18, Stotts had 15 and Bryant added 12. Meanwhile, Pilkenton set the standard for St. Stephens with 12 points, while Joselin Turner and Ryleigh Rhodes each had 11 for the Indians.
Bunker Hill visits Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while St. Stephens hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday.
GIRLS
St. Stephens 11 12 13 11 — 47
Bunker Hill 18 07 20 15 — 60
St. Stephens — Ella Pilkenton 12, Joselin Turner 11, Ryleigh Rhodes 11, Elizabeth Sumpter 8, Adri Tomlinson 3, Kadence Ramseyer 2.
Bunker Hill — Addison Wray 18, Madison Stotts 15, Camryn Bryant 12, Faith Isenhour 6, Bailee Hamlett 3, DaLesha Linebarger 2, Ashlyn Stoker 2, Olivia Ellis 2.
BOYS
St. Stephens 23 15 16 17 — 71
Bunker Hill 11 24 17 22 — 74
St. Stephens: JI Ikard 23, Zane McPherson 19, Mikey Daaboul 10, KeShawn Thomas 8, Mason Buff 6, Charlie Woy 3, Randall Lyons 1, Smith Wall 1.
Bunker Hill: Carson Sigmon 21, Johnathan White 20, Jay Abrams 12, Desmond Anderson 8, Clayson Chapman 3, Ethan Hildebran 5, Kalie Ramseur 3, Kayden Robinson 2.
