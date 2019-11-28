Bunker Hill softball players
Photo courtesy of Bunker Hill Athletics

Four senior softball players for Bunker Hill recently signed their National Letters of Intent to play softball at the collegiate level. Pitcher Payton Bryant signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University, outfielders Alexis McCrary and Lillie Pennington signed with Mars Hill University and Catawba Valley Community College, respectively, and catcher Cierra Martin signed with Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. Pictured (from left) are Pennington, McCrary, Bryant and Martin.

Tags

Load comments