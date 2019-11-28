Four senior softball players for Bunker Hill recently signed their National Letters of Intent to play softball at the collegiate level. Pitcher Payton Bryant signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University, outfielders Alexis McCrary and Lillie Pennington signed with Mars Hill University and Catawba Valley Community College, respectively, and catcher Cierra Martin signed with Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. Pictured (from left) are Pennington, McCrary, Bryant and Martin.
