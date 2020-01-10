CLAREMONT —Bunker Hill football player Lawson York’s favorite NFL player is offensive lineman Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys. In a few days, the Bears’ sophomore center will step onto the same field where Martin has played all of his home games since the Cowboys drafted him in 2014, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
That’s because York was recently selected to represent USA Football as a member of its Under-16 Select Team against the U16 Team from Panama in the 11th annual International Bowl on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The game will be live streamed on ESPN.com and the link to the stream can be found at internationalbowl.com.
Six other games pitting U.S. teams against various squads from Panama, Mexico, Japan and Canada will also be held during the two-day event, which begins with the game York will play in on Tuesday and continues through Wednesday.
“I had to go to regionals in Charlotte when I tried out, there were probably a couple hundred kids,” said York, who has been playing football since he was 6 years old. “I made that cut, so I had to go to Ohio and try out and there were probably about 600 kids altogether. Then I made the cuts from there and they put our team together, and that’s how I got there.”
Not only did York make the roster, but he was also chosen as the captain of the offensive line. Listed at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, he is one of the largest players on the U.S.’s U16 roster.
“It’s a great honor to be able to be chosen (to represent his country),” said York.” I’m really happy about it. … I honestly never thought I’d be getting this far in football, but I’ve put in a lot of hard work and I feel like I deserve it.”
York checked in Friday morning and will have two practices a day leading up to Tuesday’s contest. The 2019 All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference performer is hoping to continue the success he had while helping lead Bunker Hill to a 6-6 record and its first playoff appearance since 2013 this past fall.
“We had a lot of good senior leaders on our team and we all came together this year,” said York. “We got things put together and we’ve got stuff to get done in the weight room this year too.”
The Bears will have plenty of key returners in 2020, as many of their skill players were underclassmen this past season. According to York, the familiarity that many of the players shared was important.
“I’ve played with most of them since I was in Optimist and Pee Wee,” said York. “We’ve always just been really close and really good on the field together.”
Bunker Hill head coach Patrick Clark has enjoyed coaching York over the last two seasons. In addition to his natural gifts, Clark has also been impressed with the hard work York has put in to improve.
“He’s got some God-given talent that some are blessed with and some aren’t, and that’s just his size and he’s a pretty good athlete,” said Clark. “… He’s a guy that doesn’t take for granted what he has; he’s willing to work for it. He came in strong as a freshman and a lot of young men would be happy with that and say ‘It’ll get me by,’ but he’s willing to get dirty in the weight room, lift hard, do the little things that you need to do to get better.
“He goes to camps and he’s very strong academically in the classroom,” he added. “When someone with his size gets it done academically and performs on the field, there’s a lot of doors that’ll open for you going down the road.”
Playing in the International Bowl is the latest door to be opened for York, who is also a member of the Bears’ wrestling team this year.
“We’re proud of him,” said Clark. “We’re proud of that whole group (the 2019 football team) and we’re proud of the person he is. He’s a high-character guy who values academics. He’s wrestling this year, I’m very happy about that, that’s gonna help him a lot and he’s doing pretty well there.
“He’s willing to go out and work for what he wants and do it the right way,” he continued. “It’s just a privilege to coach him.”
