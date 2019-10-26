CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team keeps finding ways to win close games.
Friday night’s 17-13 victory over West Iredell marked the Bears’ fourth win of four points or less this fall, and it also extended their longest winning streak in six years to four games. Bunker Hill won just four games over the previous three seasons combined.
With the victory, Bunker Hill improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern Foothills2A Conference, taking over sole possession of second place behind a Hibriten (8-1, 5-0) squad that has won eight straight since losing its season opener. Meanwhile, the Warriors fell to 5-4 and 3-2.
“We get a little better every Friday night,” Bunker Hill coach Patrick Clark said. “Had a pretty good week of practice and hopefully being in these tight games, if we get to make the playoffs, we’ll be prepared. It about kills me every time we go through it, but I think being in the tight games the last few ones allowed us to get through tonight because we gave up 13 (fourth-quarter) points in just a matter of minutes.
“I’m very proud of them,” he added. “Like I say all the time, my job’s just to stay out of the way on Friday nights. Our kids work hard, the coaches do a great job and work well together.”
Leading 17-0 midway through the fourth quarter, Bunker Hill was forced to punt with under six minutes remaining. West Iredell found the end zone on the next play, as Eli Kitchens hooked up with Kareen Stevenson for a 64-yard touchdown pass that brought the Warriors to within 10 at the 5:37 mark.
After Bunker Hill’s Carson Sigmon recovered the subsequent onside kick, another Bears drive stalled as they again had to call on their punt team. This time, the Warriors blocked the punt and Stevenson grabbed the ball and bolted 50 yards for his second TD in just over two minutes. West Iredell’s attempt at a 2-point conversion failed, but the Bears’ lead had dwindled to 17-13 with 3:21 to go.
Sigmon recovered another onside kick and Bunker Hill attempted to run out the clock. However, the Bears had to punt for a third straight drive, giving West Iredell one last chance with 43.5 seconds remaining. The Bears’ defense ultimately came through, forcing three straight incompletions before a sack from Aaron Bryant with 11.7 seconds left sealed their latest win.
“Kudos to (West Iredell coach) Monte (Simmons) and his kids that blocked that punt and had a great little screen there at the end,” said Clark. “They didn’t quit, they didn’t lay down and they’re a very explosive team to defend.”
Bunker Hill drove 58 yards in 12 plays on the game’s opening possession, scoring on a 10-yard TD run from Chadz Stevenson. They added two more scores in the second quarter, with quarterback Carson Elder finding pay dirt from 2 yards out at the 4:04 mark before Matt Garcia booted a 37-yard field goal to end the half.
“Our best defense was our offense,” said Clark of his team’s first half. “… We were able to flip away some yardage with some runs and some passes, and it was very balanced. Our kids executed and a lot of different kids stepped up tonight.”
Elder completed 18 of 21 passes for 189 yards in another accurate game for the Bears under center, while Kaden Robinson had 12 carries for 56 yards and Chadz Stevenson finished with 45 yards and a score on 25 carries. Jay Abrams was Elder’s top target with six carries for 106 yards, while birthday boy Desmond Anderson caught four passes for 53 yards to go with a third-quarter interception.
West Iredell was held to 8 yards on 18 carries, but had 145 passing yards. Eli Kitchens completed 7 of 20 passes for 134 yards and a TD, while Gabriel Kitchens fired an 11-yard strike to William Barber on a fake punt in the third quarter. In addition to Eli Kitchens’ interception, the Warriors also lost a fumble that was recovered by Bunker Hill’s Sigmon in the third.
Bunker Hill visits Patton next Friday before ending the regular season with a home game against West Caldwell.
West Iredell: 00 | 00 | 00 | 13 — 13
Bunker Hill: 07 | 10 | 00 | 00 — 17
First Quarter
BH — Chadz Stevenson 10-yard run (Matt Garcia kick), 5:52
Second Quarter
BH — Carson Elder 2-yard run (Garcia kick), 4:04
BH — Garcia 37-yard field goal, :00
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
WI — Kareen Stevenson 64-yard pass from Eli Kitchens (Dylan Lamberth kick), 5:37
WI — Stevenson 50-yard punt block return (run failed), 3:21
Team Stats
First Downs: West Iredell 7, Bunker Hill 14
Rushes-yards: West Iredell 18-8, Bunker Hill 46-89
Comp-Att-Int: West Iredell 8-21-1, Bunker Hill 18-21-0
Passing yards: West Iredell 145, Bunker Hill 189
Fumbles-Lost: West Iredell 3-1, Bunker Hill 0-0
Penalties-yards: West Iredell 8-70, Bunker Hill 9-90
Individual Stats
RUSHING — West Iredell: Elijah Munoz 4-10, Myles Jackson 10-8, Eli Kitchens 4-(-10). Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 12-56, Chadz Stevenson 25-45 and 1 TD, Parker Garrison 2-6, Jay Abrams 1-(-1), Jerry Robinette-Graham 1-(-1), Team 1-(-1), Carson Elder 4-(-15) and 1 TD.
PASSING — West Iredell: Eli Kitchens 7-20-1 for 134 yards and 1 TD, Gabriel Kitchens 1-1-0 for 11 yards. Bunker Hill: Carson Elder 18-21-0 for 189 yards.
RECEIVING — West Iredell: Kareen Stevenson 1-64 and 1 TD, Gabriel Kitchens 2-39, Zack Carr 2-30, William Barber 3-12. Bunker Hill: Abrams 6-106, Desmond Anderson 4-53, Stevenson 2-20, Kaliq Ramseur 3-13, Matt Garcia 1-0, Robinson 2-(-3).
