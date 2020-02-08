CLAREMONT — In spite of a slow start, the Bunker Hill girls basketball team took control in the second quarter and completed a season sweep of Draughn by the final of 61-44 on Friday night.
The Bears continue their march towards the postseason with a record of 16-6 overall and 9-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after their fourth straight win. Draughn is now 10-12 and 6-6.
“We’re doing better at not panicking. If we do what we know to do, we’ll be fine in the end,” said Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “Didn’t make a lot of shots early, but we were really good on the boards. We really hurt them at both ends.”
Trailing 9-8 after a first quarter that featured three ties and five lead changes, Bunker Hill went down four early in the second period thanks to Bailey Shuping’s 3-pointer for Draughn. But then Bunker Hill went on an 11-0 run to completely change the tenor of the game.
Addison Wray had six points in the spree that was completed by Madison Stotts’ putback of her own missed shot. Stotts was a force on the glass all game long for the Bears.
“She’s getting more and more physical. I tease her she’s a guard trapped in a forward’s body,” Swanson said of Stotts. “She’s got good skill sets. She likes to shoot it and can shoot it. She’s doing a great job on the boards for us.”
Stotts got an old-fashioned three-point play, cashing in on a fast break with an assist from Wray to make the score 22-13. That nine-point advantage held up through the end of the first half that ended with Bunker Hill in front, 26-17.
The Bears continued to pull away in the third quarter behind Faith Isenhour’s slashing drives to the hoop and were comfortably in front 45-31 with a quarter remaining. Bunker Hill went up by as many as 22 points in the fourth period until Draughn finished the game with a late flurry.
Ella Abernathy led Draughn with 12 points and Haley Lowman had 11.
Addison Wray finished with 21 points for the Bears. Stotts had 17 points and Isenhour 13.
“We’re looking forward to getting better every day,” Swanson said. “We’ve got kids that can play.”
Bunker Hill hosts Hibriten on Tuesday.
BOYS
Draughn 68, Bunker Hill 62
The Bears proved they weren’t the same team that played the Wildcats the first time through the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference schedule. However, the end result was the same as Bunker Hill went down to the Wildcats in a rough and tumble rematch.
“I think our guys fought very hard. We’re growing as a team,” said Bunker Hill head coach Dylan Johnson. “We lost by 18 at their place last time.”
Bunker Hill is now 3-19 overall and 1-11 in league play. Draughn continues to fight to qualify for the playoffs at 11-11 and 5-7.
As has been their habit, the Bears were slow out of the gate and fell behind 14-4 in the first five minutes of the game. Isaac Walker led the early offensive charge for the Wildcats.
“Down 14-4, it’s very hard to come back from. That’s been our trademark this year,” said Johnson, estimating slow starts have cost his team no less than five games. “We’ve got to get that mental toughness better and come out ready to go. They started running and we didn’t respond.”
The Bears did end the quarter on a five-point run to trail 14-9 at the quarter break. In the second quarter, they looked like a different team.
Desmond Anderson started the uphill charge in the second period with a stickback and Carson Sigmon and Ethan Hildebran hit three free throws between them.
Kaden Robinson nailed a 3 from the corner with 2:49 left to give the Bears a 25-23 lead. Kaliq Ramseur hit another triple at the top of the key to return the advantage to Bunker Hill and Clayson Chapman hit a late jumper from the wing to give the Bears a 31-27 lead at intermission.
“We played good basketball. We moved the ball around, we pitched it inside and moved the basketball back out. We did some good things together as a basketball team,” Johnson said of the second period. “But you’ve got to play four good quarters and we’ve been the kings of playing three.”
Where Walker did the bulk of the damage for Draughn in the first quarter, Daylin Pritchard came out ready to roll in the third. Pritchard scored 12 points in the period including two triples when he wasn’t driving to the hoop through traffic.
But it was a Denver Treadway trey with 43 seconds left in the third frame that put the Wildcats back in front. Pritchard’s fast break after a Bunker Hill turnover made the score 50-47 in favor of Draughn with a quarter to go.
Chapman did tie the score for Bunker Hill, 57-57, with 3:10 to play with his second trey of the night. But Nick Chrisco scored inside to give the lead back to Draughn and the Wildcats used defense and the free-throw line to keep the Bears at bay.
“We can’t do unforced turnovers,” Johnson said, admitting his team was off balance at times in trying to deal with pressure and contact. “I also thought we had several very quick shots. We didn’t make the extra pass.”
Pritchard scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second half for Draughn. Walker had 14 points and Treadway had 10.
Hildebran and Robinson shared top scoring honors for Bunker Hill with 11 points each. Sigmon and Keenan Kee both scored 10 points with yeoman-like performances in the paint.
Bunker Hill entertains Hibriten on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Draughn: 09 08 14 13 – 44
Bunker Hill: 08 18 19 16 – 61
Draughn – Ella Abernathy 12, Haley Lowman 11, Hailey Kincaid 7, Abby Parker 6, Bailey Shuping 5, Kaitlyn Kincaid 3.
Bunker Hill – Addison Wray 21, Faith Isenhour 13, Madison Stotts 17, Camryn Bryant 4, DaLesha Linebarger 4, Olivia Ellis 2.
BOYS
Draughn: 14 13 23 18 – 68
Bunker Hill: 09 22 16 15 – 62
Draughn – Daylin Pritchard 29, Isaac Walker 14, Denver Treadway 10, Braxton Cox 7, Nick Chrisco 4, Zack Poteet 4.
Bunker Hill: Ethan Hildebran 11, Kaden Robinson 11, Keenan Kee 10, Carson Sigmon 10, Desmond Anderson 8, Clayson Chapman 8, Kaliq Ramseur 3, Pete Clampitt 1.
