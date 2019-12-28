The Bunker Hill girls basketball team battled neck-and-neck with Alexander Central throughout the first quarter before surging ahead to end the frame. After building a nine-point halftime lead, the Bears cruised to a 78-49 win over the Cougars in the opening round of the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Friday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
Gracie Harrington gave sixth-seeded Alexander Central (6-4) the advantage with the game’s first basket, but two free throws from Madison Stotts and one from DaLesha Linebarger put third-seeded Bunker Hill in front. Following a jumper from the Cougars’ Chesney Stikeleather, Stotts converted two more foul shots to give the lead back to the Bears before a three-point play from Teagan Pennell and a basket from Nikki Hagy forced Bunker Hill to call a timeout down 9-5 with 3:27 remaining in the opening quarter.
Addie Wray canned a 3-pointer to bring the Bears (7-3) within one after the stoppage, but Alexander Central’s Pennell responded with a triple of her own on the other end. A layup and a free throw from Faith Isenhour again brought Bunker Hill within a single point, while a pair of 3s from Stotts helped the Bears gain an 18-14 advantage at the end of the first period.
Stotts drained another 3 to start the second quarter before Isenhour made a layup to make it 23-14 in favor of the Bears. Alexander Central tallied the next four points at the charity stripe, but by the end of the half, Bunker Hill had built its lead back to nine at 40-31.
Bunker Hill dominated the third quarter thanks in large part to Wray, who made all six of her free-throw attempts in the period to go with a right-wing 3. Her trey was followed by two foul shots as she put the Bears up 59-37 through three quarters, which ultimately allowed Bunker Hill to empty the bench late in the fourth.
Wray finished with a game-high 19 points to lead a balanced Bunker Hill attack that also included an 18-point effort from Stotts, 15 from Isenhour and 13 from Linebarger. Isenhour made all six of her field-goal attempts, while Stotts was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and Wray was 10 of 12.
Alexander Central was led by 11 points from Hagy, who also tied Stotts for the game high with eight rebounds. Harrington and Sydney Hayes chipped in seven points apiece for the Cougars, while three players scored six.
Bunker Hill advances to the championship semifinals today at 4 p.m. against Newton-Conover, while Alexander Central will face St. Stephens at 10 a.m. in the consolation semifinals.
GIRLS
No. 2 Newton-Conover 55, No. 7 St. Stephens 14
Chyna Cornwell continued her pursuit of 2,000 career points with a 23-point, 16-rebound performance in the Red Devils’ opening-round win over the Indians in the first game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Friday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. The Rutgers University signee finished 11 of 16 from the field for the fifth-ranked 2A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com’s latest rankings.
Newton-Conover (7-1) outscored St. Stephens 20-2 in the first quarter before leading 29-7 at halftime and 46-11 at the end of three quarters. Emma Fox added 10 points and eight boards as Cornwell’s frontcourt mate, while Aaliah Walton had eight points, Cassidy Geddes had six points and Grace Loftin had three points and a game-high seven assists.
The Indians (2-9) were paced by five points apiece from Adri Tomlinson and Joselin Turner. Elizabeth Sumpter (4 points) tied things at 2-all on a layup in the opening period before Newton-Conover countered with an 18-0 run.
Cornwell’s double-double moved her to within 12 points of reaching 2,000 in her high school career. The 6-foot-3 senior forward hasn’t scored fewer than 13 points in any game since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
Newton-Conover will do battle with Bunker Hill in the championship semifinals today at 4 p.m., while St. Stephens faces Alexander Central in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m.
BOYS
No. 2 Newton-Conover 71, No. 7 Bunker Hill 31
The Bears led first, but the rest of the contest belonged to the Red Devils in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Friday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. After Jay Abrams nailed a 3 to start the game, Newton-Conover scored the next eight points to take the lead for good.
The opening triple was Bunker Hill’s only long-range make of the day, while Newton-Conover (6-3) went 9 of 25 (36%) from beyond the arc. Mathew Martinez had two of those 3s on his way to a game-high 15 points, while Trey Kennedy scored 14 off the bench including two 3s of his own.
Jackson Mullins was the Red Devils’ third-highest scorer with 12 points including 3-of-4 shooting from long range. Maverick Davis and Kobe Williams each added six points.
The Bears (2-8) got seven points from Abrams, with Keenan Kee and Mack Little scoring six apiece.
Newton-Conover doubled up Bunker Hill 14-7 after the first quarter before leading 31-12 at the half. The Red Devils extended their advantage to 52-20 at the end of three frames.
Newton-Conover takes on Alexander Central in the championship semifinals today at 5:30 p.m., while Bunker Hill plays Fred T. Foard in the consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
BOYS
No. 3 Alexander Central 70, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 47
A close game early turned into a double-digit halftime lead for the Cougars in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Friday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. In the end, Alexander Central routed the Tigers to collect its third straight win.
After Maddox Kerley put the Cougars (6-4) on the board first with a left-handed hook shot, Zach Herman doubled their advantage with a putback. Foard countered with a 3 from Peyton Hemphill, but another putback from Herman made it 6-3 in favor of Alexander Central.
The Tigers (2-6) battled back to take their first lead at 8-7 on a free throw from Mateo Pena. However, back-to-back baskets from Kerley followed by one from Jem Lowrance gave the Cougars a 13-8 advantage after the first quarter.
Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell found his stroke from behind the 3-point line in the second period, knocking down two of his game-high six treys. Meanwhile, Kerley continued his strong work on the inside, converting three shots close to the basket as the Cougars raced out to a 31-18 halftime lead.
Three more 3s from Presnell helped Alexander Central increase its advantage to 51-24 after three quarters. Then, despite allowing Foard to score 23 points in the fourth, the Cougars were ultimately able to earn a 23-point victory.
Presnell was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, while Kerley finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and Herman added 10 points and seven boards. Lowrance scored eight points for the Cougars off the bench.
On the other side, the Tigers received 13 points from Daniel Lackey and six apiece from Hemphill and Clay Patterson. Derek Presslar chipped in five points for Foard.
Alexander Central faces Newton-Conover in the championship semifinals today at 5:30 p.m., while Foard meets Bunker Hill in the consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
