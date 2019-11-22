Max Bumgarner Jr. was declared the new mayor of the Town of Maiden following a recount on Friday, Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.
Going into the recount, Bumgarner led Hudson by 182 votes to 178 votes. The recount confirmed that total.
Hudson was entitled to a recount because he finished within 1 percent of Bumgarner.
The final result of the election did not change in the recount but there was one change to election totals. Maiden is a town of more than 3,000 residents on the border of Catawba and Lincoln counties.
Thomas “Fore” Rembert, a write-in candidate who was listed with 170 votes before the recount, came out with 175 in the final count, Duncan said.
Bumgarner, who has served as the town’s mayor pro tem since longtime Mayor Bob Smyre retired in June, thanked the people who supported him in the election and his opponents in the race.
“I’m excited to represent all of the people of Maiden as their mayor,” Bumgarner said. “Our town is moving in the right direction, and I look forward to working with our new board to push for even greater opportunities in the future.”
Hudson wished Bumgarner good luck.
“The people spoke,” Hudson said.
