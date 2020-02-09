GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A wrestling dual state championship was more of a coronation.
After eliminating the defending 2A dual and team tournament champions in back-to-back rounds this week, Fred T. Foard was never threatened as the Tigers overwhelmed Croatan 59-9 Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
The Tigers finished off the program’s first undefeated season at 47-0 and brought home their first dual title since 2015, when they took the 3A championship. Foard also won the 3A title in 2013.
The Tigers finished the season as the state’s only undefeated champion. During the dual tournament this week, Foard sent home West Lincoln and Central Academy, the defending 2A dual and team champions.
Tigers head coach Mike Carey said the tough competition they’ve faced this season prepared them for the ultimate goal of a championship.
“Those teams we wrestled earlier in the week were very good programs,” Carey said. “But we’ve been battle-tested all year. We’ve come out against some good teams and tough opposition. We just have some tough kids that like to scrap and this is a product of that.”
Along the way, Foard also defeated Avery County, which won the 1A championship earlier in the day, and Northern Guilford, which took the 3A title on Saturday. Additionally, the Tigers defeated two of Saturday’s runner-ups, Enka (3A) and Cardinal Gibbons (4A).
Croatan (26-4) finished as the runner-up for the second straight year and the eighth time in 10 appearances. The Cougars were looking for their first dual title since 2011. Foard's win continued a streak of eight years that the 2A West champion went on to win the state title.
Despite having eight wrestlers that wrestled in the loss to West Lincoln in 2019, Croatan's experience had no part in Saturday’s outcome, as Foard blitzed the Cougars much of the afternoon. The Tigers collected eight pins and added two technical falls and a major decision. Foard had the Cougars on their heels much of the dual as it scored the first takedown in 12 of the 14 matches.
“We put it on pretty good today,” said Carey. “That was about as good as we could wrestle, I imagine. It was some good work. We went out there and put some people on their backs and had a good day.”
Braden Wharton, named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the dual, said that while getting by the teams in the West bracket was nice, it would have been for nothing without the title on Saturday.
“We had a big confidence boost,” said Wharton of beating West Lincoln and Central Academy. “But we knew that we still had to come out here and perform. Our big focus was to win the state championship. We weren’t just going to settle for beating two really good teams. We still had to come out here and beat this last team.”
The Tigers opened the afternoon with four straight pins, with none of the matches lasting more than two periods. At the start, Spencer Bechtol (120 pounds) needed 51 seconds to pin Angelica Steffy and Jamie Richard (126) needed 102 seconds to finish off Luke Walker. Zane Birtchet (132) and Wharton (138) added second-period pins.
Wharton said the early pins gave the team the ability to relax on a big stage.
“It boosted our confidence a lot,” said Wharton. “A lot of the younger kids were really nervous, but that helped us out a lot.”
The first tight match came at 145 when Dalton Jackson was able to score a near fall with 30 seconds left to outlast Croatan’s Drake Egan 8-7.
Foard continued to rack up bonus points, as Justin Whalen (152) got a 15-0 technical fall and David Weaver (160) won a 10-2 major decision. The Tigers clinched the championship in the eighth bout after Hunter Lloyd (170) won a 16-0 technical fall.
The gutsiest performance came at 182. Foard’s Jacob Belton suffered an ankle injury during a takedown in the first period. After getting the ankle wrapped, he built a 7-0 lead before Dakota Gray battled back to 7-5 and had Belton warding off a pin the end of the second period. Gray got within 9-7 and had hoped to score the tying take down late in the match. However, Belton found one last surge and scored a takedown of his own before hanging on for an 11-9 win.
“He fought his butt off and didn’t get pinned,” said Carey of Belton. “He then found a way to get the win. It was about being tough and gritty.”
Landon Foor (195) needed 19 seconds for a pin to put Foard up 50-0 before the Cougars got their first win. Ryan Lindsay (220) got the last of three reverses in the final period to defeat Mo McAfee 7-6.
Dylan Smith (285) returned fire for Foard in an 11-7 decision, while Croatan’s only pin came at 106 when Jacob Caldwell put down William Auton. Brock Carey (113) finished off the dual with a pin of Harris Rogers.
The champions on Saturday could be the first of several for which the Tigers contend. With just four seniors on the team, Mike Carey said he is looking to build beyond a one-year goal.
“We have four guys that are ready right behind them,” he said. “That’s the fun part of it as a coach, to build with these young kids.”
Fred T. Foard 59, Croatan 9
106: Jacob Caldwell (C) p. William Auton, 1:55
113: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Harris Rogers, 1:40
120: Spencer Bechtol (FTF) p. Angelica Steffy, :51
126: Jamie Richard (FTF) p. Luke Walker, 1:42
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Cody Raymond, 2:59
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) p. Anthony Marello, 2:35
145: Dalton Jackson (FTF) d. Blake Egan, 8-7
152: Justin Whalen (FTF) d. Colton Sullivan, 15-0
160: David Weaver (FTF) d. Zach Simonette, 10-2
170: Hunter Lloyd (FTF) d. Landon Gray, 16-0
182: Jacob Belton (FTF) d. Dakota Gray, 11-9
195: Landon Foor (FTF) d. Carson Perkins, :19
220: Ryan Lindsay (C) d. Mo McAfee, 7-6
285: Dylan Smith (FTF) d. Zach Lindsay, 11-4
