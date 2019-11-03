Five candidates are running for the two seats on the Brookford Town Council this year.
Incumbents Bill McGregor and Sue Noblitt and Eric Biter, Avery Schronce and Evelyn Yount are all running for the at-large seats.
Three of the candidates – Biter, Schronce and Yount – responded to questions about their campaigns.
Here’s what they had to say:
Eric Biter
Age: 44
Occupation: Landscape/hardscape at Earthtender
Selected political/community experience: Previously held an alderman seat for 4 years.
Why should the people of Brookford vote for you over your opponents?
I would like to help the town of Brookford move forward.
I have a great appreciation for this area and it's diversity. I am grateful for the opportunity to work for the Town of Brookford.
Avery L. Schronce
Age: 32
Occupation: General cleaner
Why should the people of Brookford vote for you over your opponents?
I want to aid in helping to bring new business into the community, as well as to continue to help keeping and improving the services which the town provides to the elderly in the community.
Evelyn F. Yount
Age: 75
Occupation: Retired – Bank of America and Klingspor Woodworking Store
Selected political/community experience: Finance officer-American Legion Post 544; member, Viewmont Baptist Church
Why should the people of Brookford vote for you over your opponents?
After serving five-plus years in the U.S. Navy and being American Legion member for 54 years, I have experience, dedication and continued desire to serve and make a difference.
Being concerned about neighborhood crime prevention and property values, I strongly believe I can make a difference.
As a lifelong member of my neighborhood, I am very concerned about my fellow neighbors and their safety and well-being.
