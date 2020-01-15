One school continued its bragging rights while another ascended to the top for the first time as the top high school swimmers competed in the Catawba County swim meet held Tuesday night at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.
In the boys' meet, St. Stephens easily outpaced six other schools and captured its fourth straight county championship. Meanwhile, the University Christian High girls won their first county meet, which came down to the final race of the night.
The Barracudas finished the girls' meet with 276 points, with St. Stephens ending up second at 267. Both schools won three individual races with the Indians racking up points with multiple swimmers scoring points in several events. University Christian won all three relays, but it was the 400-yard freestyle relay that decided the meet. In the race, the Indians' final swimmer was ruled to have left the block too early, which resulted in the disqualification and no points for St. Stephens. That was enough to give the Barracudas the win.
After seeing her boys team suffer critical disqualifications in relays at each of the last two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meets, another violation proved to be tough to swallow for St. Stephens coach LeeAnn Privette.
“To lose on a disqualification, again, is getting a little frustrating,” said Privette. “We take the loss and you have to deal with it. I can’t say I agree with it, but it is what it is.”
Barracudas coach Meghan Texler was ecstatic with her program’s first county meet victory. Texler said she started the program at the small private school with just three swimmers. Now at 33 athletes, the ability to use numbers in meets now enables University Christian to compete.
“The biggest thing for me is that it’s an opportunity for kids that don’t know how to swim to be a part of a team and grow,” Texler said. “I’m a person that believes that every swim counts. We do have a lot of swimmers that are year-round, but we have some depth that we can put some kids in. They may not be the fastest, but they can all contribute.”
The Barracudas are looking ahead to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association division three state meet, which will be held in Greensboro on Monday, Feb. 10.
University Christian’s winners were Emma Edwards (200 individual medley), Zoe Coburn (100 backstroke) and Rachel Little (100 breaststroke).
St. Stephens’ Katie Parmenter was the lone girl to win two races, taking both the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Anabelle Hessong carried the day for the Indians in the 50-yard freestyle.
“Katie’s a freshman that has come in and has looked extremely strong,” said Privette. “Our relays are a little bit weaker this year than they have been in the past, so we’re looking at our individual events more. She’s taking our top spots.”
Hickory finished in third place with 213 points. The Red Tornadoes were tied with the Indians after seven events, but a disqualification in the 200-yard freestyle relay midway through the meet hurt their chances. The lone winner for Hickory was Colby Fields in the 100-yard freestyle.
Newton-Conover would up fourth with 209 points with Valeria Hernandez-Pena claiming the 100-yard butterfly. Rounding out the field was Fred T. Foard at 208, with Hickory Christian Academy and Maiden finishing with 113 points each.
The St. Stephens boys won all three relays and tapped the wall first in five of the eight individual races on Tuesday. The Indians finished with 352 points, well ahead of University Christian’s 233.
Elijah Godfrey and Cameron Broos each won two races for the Indians. Godfrey dominated the 500-yard freestyle by more than 33 seconds and took the 200-yard individual medley by nine seconds over teammate John Cherkez. Broos bested the field in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. The Indians’ other winner was Josh Talbert in the 50-yard sprint.
Tuesday night’s winners head a large group of Indians that have already met qualifying times for the 3A West Regionals coming up on Jan. 31 in Charlotte.
“We’re very strong all the way through,” said Privette. “Much more than we have been in the past. Our freshmen that have come in are very strong and phenomenal.”
The only other double winner apart from St. Stephens was Fred T. Foard’s Ethan McCosh. The Tigers’ swimmer won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly in helping Foard to a fourth-place finish at 205 points.
The other individual winner was University Christian’s Sean Kelty, who outlasted everyone in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Among other teams, Hickory wound up third at 225 points. Following Foard was Hickory Christian in fifth at 100, Newton-Conover in sixth at 38 and Maiden in seventh at 35.
