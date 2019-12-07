NEWTON — The annual wrestling dual meet between area titans St. Stephens and Newton-Conover is always one of the highlights of the nonconference season. Thursday night’s tussle was no different.
St. Stephens won five straight bouts in the lower weights to take control and defeated host Newton-Conover for the second year in a row 36-24.
The win enabled the Indians (12-3) to bounce back after three losses at last week’s dual tournament at Lake Norman prior to the Thanksgiving break. The defending 3A state champions had won 54 dual meets in a row, including the first 11 this season before losing to defending 2A state tournament champions Central Academy. That was followed by losses to Cardinal Gibbons and Lake Norman.
Newton-Conover (7-2), last year’s 2A West Region finalist, saw its seven-match win streak come to an end.
The night was filled with tightly contested bouts as seven of the 14 matches went the full three rounds. Eleven of the bouts were within two points after the first period with three coming down to the wire.
“First of all, they’re good,” said Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark. “They’re the defending state champs, but we have to find a way to not be perfect, but be better than we were. We’re young. We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. We’ll get better.”
For St. Stephens head coach Billy Baker, the ability to win some matches that were uncertain was important in the victory. One of those came in the first match. Normally slotted at 170 pounds, Dorian Whitworth was bumped up to 182 pounds and outlasted Cole Clark 8-5.
“That was a huge win,” said Baker. “He wrestled a really smart match.”
Baker had hoped to capture at least one of the next two matches, but Newton-Conover bounced back with three straight wins to take a 12-3 lead.
Sakarri Morrison (195) put together a big third period to pull away 8-2. In a battle of unbeatens at 220, Owen Clark (12-0) got an escape in the third period and received a penalty point for a stall to take a 2-0 win over Andre Britt (13-1).
“I thought we had a shot at 195 and 220,” Baker said. “Those kids wrestled tough, but we didn’t give up bonus points.”
The first pin of the match was by Ryan Walker (285) to give the Red Devils a 12-3 lead.
However, St. Stephens was able to take advantage of its depth in the lower weights to surge ahead. Cesar Chavez Alonzo (106) needed 25 seconds to pin Nathan Vang and a forfeit at 113 pounds put the Indians ahead for good at 15-12.
The momentum continued for the Indians at 120 pounds when Jovanny Urzua got the final points of his match to squeak by Camden Spencer. Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Spencer got two near-fall points with 32 seconds left. However, Urzua slipped out and earned a reverse in the last 10 seconds to win 4-3. The Indians senior improved to 14-0 on the year.
Baker said that was a huge match for the team, as the Indians continued to find was to edge out points in close matches.
“They’re starting to find out a little bit about themselves,” said the Indians’ coach. “They’re starting to get a little tougher physically and mentally. We’ve got a long way to go, but that was a pretty big win for the kids.”
The Indians made it four in a row at 126 after Red Devils wrestler Isaiah Summers was disqualified prior to the start of his match.
“That, right there, killed our momentum,” Clark admitted. “It just killed it.”
Evan Trossi (132) completed the run for St. Stephens when he was able to stay of trouble over the final 15 seconds after Jordan Henze was able to work an escape from the down position in the third period. Trossi won his bout 4-2 and put the Indians up 27-12.
Jason Brawley (138) kept the Red Devils in it with 7-5 win over Dalen Milligan, but Garrett Bolling (145) put the Indians on the edge of victory with a 6-1 decision over Ethan Clark.
Newton-Conover’s Charlie Pettery (152) dominated his match, but a last-chance gasp to get a major decision fell short in his 7-1 win over Beck Nestor. Jayden Jackson’s (160) pin of Michael Forney wrapped up the win for St. Stephens.
Defending 2A champion Josh Nichols (170) of Newton-Conover accounted for the final margin with a pin of Irvin De La Cruz.
St. Stephens returns to the mats today when it hosts the Indian Classic. The Indians will also be at Fred T. Foard on Wednesday in a quad match also involving Newton-Conover and North Buncombe.
As for the Red Devils, they traveled to Alexander Central Friday night for a dual event before attending the quad match at Fred T. Foard on Wednesday.
ST. STEPHENS 36, NEWTON-CONOVER 24
106: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) p. Nathan Vang, :25
113: Braxton Hankinson (SS) won by forfeit
120: Jovanny Urzua (SS) d. Camden Spencer, 4-3
126: Coy Reid (SS) dq. vs. Isaiah Summers, 0-0
132: Evan Trossi (SS) d. Jordan Henze, 4-2
138: Jason Brawley (N-C) d. Dalen Milligan, 7-5
145: Garrett Bolling (SS) d. Ethan Clark, 6-1
152: Charlie Pettery (N-C) d. Beck Nestor, 7-1
160: Jayden Jackson (SS) p. Michael Forney, 3:22
170: Joshua Nichols (N-C) p. Irvin De la Cruz, 1:12
182: Dorian Whitworth (SS) d. Cole Clark, 8-3
195: Sakarri Morrison (N-C) d. Justin Beltran, 8-2
220: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Andre Britt, 2-0
285: Ryan Walker (N-C) p. Evan Vue, 3:59
