Last week, Newton resident Will Lail went outside his house one morning to see sections of bark stripped from a tree in his yard.
Lail’s first thought was a wild animal was responsible.
He’d seen a large wild cat, possibly a bobcat, in his yard a few years ago, and wondered if offspring of the animal might have caused the marks.
The culprit turned out to be much smaller: the emerald ash borer, a green beetle that burrows into and feeds on ash trees, ultimately killing them.
Catawba County Forest Ranger Jeff Icard visited Lail’s home to inspect the tree. He said woodpeckers had hammered away at the bark trying to get to the borer’s larvae.
Icard doubts the tree will survive another year.
He said the borers originate in Asia and were first observed in the United States in 2002, when they were found in Detroit. The pest has been in Catawba County for at least the last few years.
“I have found damage all over the county, and many of the trees are already completely dead or in such a poor state of health that they could not be saved,” Icard said.
The ash trees found in Catawba County are typically located in low-lying areas near waterways, Icard said.
“Some places like Southside Park and Jacob Fork Park in Newton have a significant amount of ash trees that almost all are showing signs of attack, or are already dead,” Icard said.
He pointed to other parks in Catawba County and Hickory, including Riverbend, Rotary-Geitner and Glenn Hilton, as places that could be vulnerable to attacks from the pest, though he said he has not inspected at those parks.
The presence of the pest is a death sentence for the tree, with Icard saying he has “seen very little evidence that any ash will likely survive attack.”
Lail said he was surprised so much damage could be done to the tree overnight. He said he would be looking at the other trees in his yard to see if any others might be infected.
