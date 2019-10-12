MAIDEN — The Maiden Blue Devils scored early and they scored often on Friday night against Lake Norman Charter. Maiden’s homecoming was never in doubt as the Blue Devils rebounded from last week’s heartbreaking loss to West Lincoln to knock out the Knights by a 56-0 final.
“We just told them to come in and dominate from the get-go and that’s what they did,” said Maiden coach Will Byrne. “In games like this, especially coming off of a loss, teams sometimes come out flat. But they had a real good week of preparation.”
It literally took the Blue Devils less than one minute to settle the outcome. Taking the opening kickoff, Maiden scored on its second play from scrimmage, a 29-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes to Brennan James through the heart of the Knights’ defense.
Maiden then kicked off and on Lake Norman Charter’s second play from scrimmage, Christopher Morgan intercepted the ball and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
“I couldn’t believe it. That was my first pick-six throughout my whole high school career. That was a special moment for me,” a still jubilant Morgan said following the game. “I don’t know how I got it. I really don’t know how I got it.”
After just 50 seconds were off the game clock, Maiden led 14-0. So thorough was the Blue Devils’ domination on both offense and defense, the Knights were outgained in total net yardage 479 to 88.
Lake Norman Charter had a net minus-2 yards rushing on 23 carries thanks to an unofficial nine sacks in addition to six other runs of zero or negative yardage. Add in only 10 completions in 21 pass attempts and three turnovers including two interceptions, out of 44 plays from scrimmage Lake Norman Charter only had positive yardage on 18.
“We’ve got to be balanced,” Byrne said about his own offense that had 248 yards running the ball with two 100-yard rushers and 231 yards passing. “We played good defense tonight too. Coach (Mark) Herman does a great job with the defensive line. Jesse Hewitt leads that bunch in the middle — and Daniel Harris and Cameron Day. Those three did an excellent job of putting pressure on the quarterback.”
Maiden’s sophomore quarterback, Rhodes, had five touchdown passes on seven completions in 11 attempts without an interception. The five touchdown catches went to four different receivers. In addition to James, Dylan Abernathy had two, Carson Hansley had one and Morgan had one.
“I saw a lot of receivers getting open. I saw a lot of receivers I normally don’t throw to get open,” Rhodes said. “It was a great game by all of our receivers, all of our linemen — every single one of them.”
Hensley’s touchdown catch was good for 14 yards and made the score 21-0 after a quarter of play. The Blue Devils exploded for four more touchdowns in the second quarter.
Amarion Craig, who had a game-high 156 yards on 12 carries — all in the first half — crossed the goal line on a 35-yard run. Abernathy scored on an 8-yard run and followed that with a 14-yard touchdown catch literally through a defender. Then Morgan waltzed into the end zone for the second time on a beautiful 16-yard throwback pass to make the score 49-0 at intermission.
With a running clock throughout the second half, Lake Norman Charter had possession the entire third quarter, but was stopped inside the Maiden 10-yard line.
Then, on the second play of the fourth quarter, Rhodes connected with Abernathy on a skinny post route up the seam of the Knights’ defense and Abernathy did the rest with his legs for a 94-yard touchdown. Kicker Adrian Campos was perfect on all eight extra points.
In stark contrast to the difficulty Lake Norman Charter had making positive plays, Maiden had 19 plays of 10 yards or more. Isaiah Thomas joined Craig in crossing the century mark with 104 yards on six carries. Abernathy finished with 132 receiving yards.
“Up front the offensive line did a great job. Amarion had multiple big gains. In the passing game there were multiple receivers he (Rhodes) hit,” said Byrne. “The offense is coming together. We’re having multiple threats.”
Maiden is now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Blue Devils will take on North Lincoln next Friday.
On the other side, Lake Norman Charter is now 1-6 and 0-3.
