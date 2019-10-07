The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon in City Hall to consider awarding a $1.9 million contract for design work related to biking and pedestrian projects in Hickory.
TGS Engineers is the company under consideration for the contract.
The projects include a bike and pedestrian loop near downtown and the Old Lenoir Road area and a trail and bridge across U.S. 321.
In December 2018, the city received a $17 million federal grant for those projects.
The total project cost is nearly $21.8 million, with the city paying any costs the grant does not cover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.