The Hickory City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon in City Hall to consider awarding a $1.9 million contract for design work related to biking and pedestrian projects in Hickory.

TGS Engineers is the company under consideration for the contract.

The projects include a bike and pedestrian loop near downtown and the Old Lenoir Road area and a trail and bridge across U.S. 321.

In December 2018, the city received a $17 million federal grant for those projects.

The total project cost is nearly $21.8 million, with the city paying any costs the grant does not cover.

