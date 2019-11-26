Last year’s meeting between St. Stephens and West Iredell boys basketball teams came down to a miracle half-court heave by the Indians that found the net at the buzzer.
There was no such “Hail Mary” needed this year as host St. Stephens put the game away in the second quarter for a 74-52 win over the Warriors Monday night.
After losing the season opener last week at West Caldwell, the Indians (2-1) have won two straight at home.
Interim head coach Scott Stilwell, who is filling in for Patrick Smith during a deployment this season in Afghanistan, said the team so far has gelled well in the early going.
“They’ve learned to bond together as a team,” Stilwell said. “They’re doing a pretty good job in practice. We’ve only had three games so far, so we’re still a work in progress. The guys have some good senior leadership and that always helps.”
Four of the Indians’ starters finished with double figures in scoring, which was aided by hot 3-point shooting. St. Stephens finished the game 12 of 32 from behind the arc and it was the second quarter that proved to be the decisive part of the contest.
The Indians held a 19-11 lead after eight minutes, then got hot as wide-open looks became available. Effective dribble penetration allowed the shooters to get open around the perimeter, with Zane McPherson (14 points) getting the first couple of pops at the net. McPherson took a pass from Dayton Anderson at the top of the circle for the first 3-pointer and Charlie Woy set him up on the left arc for the next one. An offensive rebound by Will Rose (10 points, 6 steals) led to a long-range jumper near the circle by Ji Ikard (16 points) to make it 29-13.
Later in the quarter, McPherson spotted up again atop the circle for a bucket. A kickback from Anderson to Mikey Daaboul (13 points) on the left side gave St. Stephens its first 20-point lead at 37-17 with 1:57 left in the half. Ikard’s circle jumper just prior to the buzzer finished off a 6-for-10 3-point shooting quarter and left the Indians up 44-24 at the break.
“We had some open looks tonight,” said Stilwell. “I told the kids every time we get open shots, I expect them to shoot the basketball. … We had some good looks tonight and they made some good decisions.”
Also key to the victory was the turnover battle. The Indians forced 22 turnovers in the game, including 15 steals which led to 27 points.
West Iredell (0-3) trimmed the lead under 20 just three times in the second half, but an end-to-end steal and layup by Woy put the Indians back up 51-31 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
A 3 from Wilson Mowbray (11 points) got the Warriors within 59-40 by the end of the third quarter. However, another triple from McPherson (4 for 5 on 3-pointers) pushed the lead to 22. St. Stephens led by as many as 27 late in the contest before settling for the final margin of victory.
St. Stephens traveled to Draughn on Tuesday before visiting Fred T. Foard next Monday.
GIRLS
West Caldwell 44, St. Stephens 22
A pair of sophomores were too much for a cold-shooting St. Stephens as the Warriors pulled away for a 22-point win.
Point guard Lariyah Clark and center Nakyla Heaggens each finished the game with double-doubles. Clark had 20 points and 14 rebounds and went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to help salt the game away. However, it was Heaggens’ presence inside that was the difference maker for the Warriors (2-1). The 5-foot-11 sophomore finished the game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and four steals.
West Iredell never trailed and took a 10-point lead with 1:21 left in the first quarter. St. Stephens (0-3) crept within 13-10 with 3:41 left in the first half. However, a high-low post play from Heaggens to Clark started a 7-0 run to end the half.
St. Stephens got a brief reprieve when Heaggens picked up her third foul with 5:56 left in the third quarter. A turnaround jumper by Ryleigh Rhodes (9 points) and Jacelyn Turner’s rebound and end-to-end layup got the Indians within 24-16. Heaggens returned and immediately stuck in a layup . Elizabeth Sumpter’s 3 got St. Stephens within seven, but Clark drove the lane for a layup and Heaggens’ three-point play made it 31-19 at the end of the quarter.
“When (Heaggens) is on, she’s a double-double machine,” said Warriors head coach David Parsons. “She works as hard on the defensive end of the floor as she does the offensive end. Our success depends on what she does in the middle.”
The Indians went just 1 for 15 from the floor in the final quarter to cap an 8-for-62 night. St. Stephens actually held a 52-41 edge in rebounding with 20 on the offensive glass. However, most of the close-range follow-up shots caromed out and left the Indians with just five second-chance points.
Although the Indians start two sophomores and a freshman, head coach Roger Shields said his group has the ability to put the ball in the basket. “I think they’re talented enough,” said Shields. “We need somebody to step up and shoot the ball. Tonight, things got away from us and they trailed off to other things and that left a lot of easy shots for West Iredell. We can’t play like that.”
With St. Stephens going cold, West Iredell pulled away for the final score which represented the largest margin of the game.
St. Stephens visited Draughn on Tuesday before traveling to Fred T. Foard next Monday.
GIRLS
West Iredell: 13 07 11 13 — 44
St. Stephens: 05 05 09 03 — 22
West Iredell — Lariyah Clark 20, Nakyla Heaggens 15, Abby Goins 6, Kendal Pendergrass 3.
St. Stephens — Ryleigh Rhodes 9, Kadence Ramseyer 5, Jocelyn Turner 4, Elizabeth Sumpter 3, Adri Tomlinson 1.
BOYS
West Iredell: 11 13 16 12 — 52
St. Stephens: 19 25 15 15 — 74
West Iredell — Gabriel Kitchens 11, Wilson Mowbray 11, Gavin Williams 8, Qualyne Johnson 7, Jace Burke 7, Trevor Smith 3, Tamaso Grissom 2, Eli Kitchens 2, Evan Gallyon 1.
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 16, Zane McPherson 14, Mikey Daaboul 13, Will Rose 10, Dayton Anderson 9, Charlie Woy 7, Luke Harris 3, Keshawn Thomas 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.