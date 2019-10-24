Hannah Starnes, Alexander Central High School graduate, was named to Western Carolina University’s homecoming court for 2019.
“After I found out that I was on the homecoming court at WCU, I was so humbled,” Starnes said.
Starnes is a senior at the university and majoring in recreational therapy, according to a press release from the university.
“Upon graduating at WCU, I hope to attend a university to get my master's degree in recreational therapy,” Starnes said. “I want to further my knowledge as well as grow my love for this field.”
Starnes will participate in a homecoming parade in Sylva with her fellow court members on Friday.
“Being on homecoming court makes me feel that I have had an impact on WCU’s campus in my years of attendance,” Starnes said. “Anywhere I go in life, my goal is to always make a positive impact on those that are around me and to strive to be the best possible version of myself.”
The court will be presented and the homecoming king and queen announced during halftime at Western Carolina’s home football game against Furman University on Saturday.
