The next time the St. Stephens varsity girls basketball team takes the court, it will have a new head coach.
Roger Shield, who was in his third season as the Indians’ coach, resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately. Taking his place will be Andy Bennett, who has served as the JV boys head coach for the past eight years, a position he will also continue to fill.
Shield finishes his time as the Indians’ coach with an overall record of 22-36 and a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark of 9-19. St. Stephens begins its 2019-20 conference slate with a road game at Freedom on Friday, when the Indians (2-7) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak against the host Patriots (6-0).
Shield will continue to teach science at St. Stephens, according to a press release.
