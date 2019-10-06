CONOVER — Bennett Funeral Service hosted two recent community events: Healing Hearts Aftercare and Advance Planning Seminar.
Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of the family-owned and operated business, said they are committed to serving the community and providing ongoing support for the families they serve.
The Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings are informative, entertaining and enjoyable for families who have been served by Bennett Funeral Service. The dinner meetings, sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service at no cost to families, are provided for a family member and a guest. The meetings take place the third Thursday of each month and include a program presented by a representative from a local organization.
September’s Healing Hearts Aftercare meeting included a program titled, “Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Cancer” and featured certified DNA genetic consultants Juanita Setzer and Pat Benfield.
Healing Hearts is hosted by Bennett Funeral Service aftercare directors, Joel and Jan Harris — a husband-wife duo, who are active members at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton.
The second community event, Advance Planning Seminar, took place Sept. 23-24 at the Boxcar Grille in Claremont. Three sessions were presented over a two-day period and about 150 attendees enjoyed a meal and learned about the many benefits of planning their funeral ahead of time while reducing the emotional burden on family members.
Planning in advance gives people the chance to choose how they want to be remembered by family and friends. It allows a person to choose what’s most important to him/her instead of relying on others to guess at what they would have wanted. For those who have preplanned with another funeral provider, these arrangements can be transferred to Bennett Funeral Service.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home five years in a row. For more information regarding Healing Hearts Aftercare and Advance Funeral Planning, call Robbie or Rhonda Bennett at 828-465-2111.
