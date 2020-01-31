Winners of four straight, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team dropped only its second game of 2020, falling to Tusculum 77-70 Wednesday night.
The Bears (11-7, 7-6 South Atlantic Conference) carried a 12-point deficit into the half, and spent the last 20 minutes trying to crawl out of that hole.
“Whatever the mindset is, it’s got to be better in the first half,” Lenoir-Rhyne coach Everick Sullivan said after the game. “Whether it’s our approach, adjustments made throughout the game, whatever it is that’s going to allow you to play your best.”
The Pioneers (12-9, 7-6) successfully mucked up the gears of the Bears’ explosive offense for much of the first 20 minutes, limiting the home team to 34% shooting while dominating 11-0 in second-chance points.
“They’re a top team in rebounding in the nation, and we’re not big, so rebounding was going to be a challenge,” Sullivan said.
In the second half, Lenoir-Rhyne attacked the rim and was able to find gaps in Tusculum’s ever-changing defense. Junior R.J. Gunn finished the game with 26 points after tallying only five at the halftime break.
“R.J.’s been consistent, he’s put a good stretch together, but he can be even better. Sometimes we’ve got to get him the ball, and sometimes he’s got to move without the ball,” Sullivan said, adding they’ve encouraged the 6-foot-7 forward to not necessarily hunt for shots, but to allow the ball to find him.
Tusculum was led by guard Trenton Gibson (24 points) and forward Brandon Mitchell (19 points, 10 rebounds) in what was a bruising style of play on both ends that lent itself more to the visitors’ style.
The Pioneers would routinely switch their half-court defense on consecutive possessions, one trip down playing man-to-man and hedging ball screens out to the half court line, the next possession sitting in a 1-3-1 defense, featuring long arms at every level of the floor.
“That’s the thing about switching defenses up, a lot of times it takes it out of the coach’s hands,” Sullivan said, adding he implored his team to take what the defense was giving him, something it did a better job of in the second half.
With less than eight minutes left in the game, Gunn scored nine straight points for Lenoir-Rhyne, closing Tusculum’s lead to eight before a Mason Hawks layup. From there, Gunn willed in another layup with contact to close the deficit to four with under three minutes left in the game.
A Hawks 3-pointer brought the Bears to within one, where the game seesawed until a Pioneer layup from Keaston Brown was called goaltending, along with Brown being fouled. The play resulted in three points for the visitors, pushing the lead to four.
After a missed step-back jumper from Darius Simmons and a miss from deep from Hawks, the game turned into a free throw contest, allowing Tusculum to walk out of Shuford Gym victorious.
When asked what he and the team could take away from this late January contest, Sullivan said, “After playing that bad, you’re still in the position to win the game, or take it to overtime,” citing the first-half struggles and poor shooting from the field, particularly from the 3-point line.
Lenoir-Rhyne has made the second-most 3-pointers in the SAC this season, and shoots it at the fourth-highest percentage in the conference.
“Coaching, that’s the challenge is trying to figure out how your team can be better,” Sullivan said.
Lenoir-Rhyne will travel to Wingate to face the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
