Taylor Prall

Teammates congratulate Taylor Prall (4) after she scored a point during Lenoir-Rhyne's volleyball match against Catawba on Tuesday night in Hickory. Also visible for the Bears are Ashley Hawkins (6), Helen Hamilton (12) and Hannah Houston (8)

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

Taylor Prall tied a career high with 22 kills as the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team defeated Catawba 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Bears’ home opener at Shuford Gymnasium. L-R took the first set 30-28 and lost 25-21 in the second set before winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-17 and 30-28.

The Bears improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Indians fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the SAC despite 27 kills from Kylie Morgan.

In addition to her 22 kills, L-R’s Prall also had 10 kills for her second double-double of the season. She also had 22 kills against Queens a season ago, but that came in a five-setter.

Freshman Emily Jordan was a force in her SAC debut, coming off the bench to finish with 11 kills and seven digs. She also registered a game-high .421 hitting percentage and added a pair of blocks for the Bears.

L-R’s Helen Hamilton dished out 42 assists to go with three kills and seven digs, while Ashley Hawkins contributed a team-high 20 digs. Additionally, Hannah Houston had seven kills and 11 digs for the Bears, who overcame a 24-22 deficit in the first set to steal a momentum-shifting victory.

L-R has won five straight against Catawba and is 11-2 in the last 13 matchups. The Indians did hand the Bears their first set loss of the season after L-R won 13 consecutive sets to begin 2019.

The Bears host Queens on Friday at 7 p.m. Both matches between the teams went five sets last year, with L-R winning each time.

