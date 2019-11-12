Grayson Willingham

Lenoir-Rhyne's Grayson Willingham (16) attempts a short pass in this file photo.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 10 of the 2019 season on Monday. Lenoir-Rhyne quarterback Grayson Willingham was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week.

Willingham, a junior from Matthews, led the No. 7 Bears to a 45-31 win over UNC Pembroke last Saturday. He connected on 12 of 16 passes (75 percent) for 303 yards and three touchdowns, including a 99-yard TD pass.

Willingham became just the 44th player in NCAA Division II history to throw a 99-yard touchdown pass. He averaged 18.9 yards per attempt and had a passing efficiency of 296. This is Willingham’s first offensive player of week honor of the season and his career.

Willingham was also named L-R’s Offensive Player of the Game, while junior defensive back Amarrian Brown took the team’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter award. Also the Bears’ Special Teams Player of the Game, Brown had two tackles, one of which was a jarring hit on a UNC Pembroke kickoff return.

No Defensive Player of the Game was awarded, while freshman tight end Will Martin and freshman defensive lineman Aaron Johnson earned Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.

The Bears will be on the road in their final regular-season game against Catawba on Saturday at noon.

