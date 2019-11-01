HICKORY — Grayson Willingham has made his share of history since arriving at Lenoir-Rhyne. After redshirting the 2016 season and appearing in three games in 2017, the Matthews native became the Bears’ starting quarterback last year and proceeded to throw a school-record 26 touchdown passes, shattering the previous single-season mark of 18.
This season, the redshirt junior has helped the Bears to an 8-0 start including a 6-0 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. Most recently, Willingham tossed three TD passes in a 28-20, come-from-behind victory at Limestone last Saturday to move his career total to 42 scoring strikes, which ranks first all-time at L-R.
“It’s really special,” said Willingham of breaking Brian Bryson’s previous record of 39 TD passes, which stood for 32 years. “My time here has a been a little up and down, it’s been a unique path … but I’ve had a lot of guys around me — the players, coaches, supporting staff — helping me out. That has made my time here really special.”
Nevertheless, the record Willingham cares most about is his team’s win-loss record. Not only are the Bears undefeated in 2019, but they have won 18 consecutive regular-season games and 13 SAC contests in a row dating back to last season and are currently the seventh-ranked team in Division II.
“I kind of go by just the ‘W’ column, the wins. I just really focus on the wins,” said Willingham. “Anything I can do to promote and advance the team, that’s what I’m about. But it’s nice, it’s pretty special that it (setting the record for career TD passes) happened.”
Willingham’s completion percentage has drastically improved this season, jumping from 48.6 in 2018 to 59.4 this fall. He has been aided by a strong rushing attack, which has amassed 2,314 yards and 26 TDs on 443 carries, good for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt. Three Bears — junior Jace Jordan, senior Jaquay Mitchell and sophomore Ameen Stevens — have gained at least 360 yards on the ground, while junior Dareke Young, sophomore Tate Beaver and redshirt freshman Raja Bradley have also crossed the century mark.
“It kind of works hand in hand. When you have an effective running game, it opens up the passing game, and if we’re efficient in the passing game then it’ll help the running game,” said Willingham. “So it kind of works like clockwork if you’re very efficient. ... When we do pass, I need to be on, I need to hit my guys. That really helps the offense roll and helps us be efficient.”
The aforementioned Young and Mitchell along with redshirt junior Demarius Hampton have been L-R’s premier pass catchers this fall, while the offensive line has performed at a high level as well. Additionally, the Bears’ defense has been dominant, which also takes pressure off the offense.
“Our defense is spectacular, they’ve had a great year,” said Willingham. “We’ve got a couple injuries on defense, but they’ve got young guys really stepping up and making big plays and it’s always just so reassuring to have such a good defense just because you can go out there and not even worry, just go out and play the way that you’re coached to play. There’s not a lot of pressure for you to always try to do the extra thing because you know you’ve got a great defense behind you.
“I’ve got some really good guys on offense, some good playmakers on offense around me,” he added. “D-Hamp (Hampton), Quay (Mitchell), Dareke (Young) has really stepped up this year, and our o-line has really stepped up too. There’s a couple games where I didn’t even get touched, so they’re doing a really good job stepping up. … It really gives me a lot of confidence when I’m out there playing.”
According to Willingham, second-year head coach Drew Cronic and his assistants have brought a family-type atmosphere to L-R.
“Obviously I wasn’t recruited by Coach Cronic, but it’s been such a blessing to play with coaches that really care about the players,” said Willingham. “I know they really care about me and it’s evident in just the way that they interact with the kids and everything, and it’s just a blessing every day to interact with those guys.
“And not only do they want to make you a good football player, but they want to make you a better man and just prepare you for life,” he continued. “I think that’s something that when I get older, that’s what I want to do for my kids if I was a coach, that’s what I want to do for my players. I think that’s really special.”
Next up for the Bears is a matchup against 12th-ranked Wingate, which is also 8-0 overall to go with a 5-0 record in SAC play. L-R defeated the Eagles twice last year — the second win coming in the second round of the NCAA playoffs thanks to the “Miracle at Moretz,” a double-reverse flea-flicker that resulted in a 32-yard TD pass from Willingham to Riley McGee with 45 seconds remaining — but this week’s game at Moretz Stadium promises to be memorable in its own right.
Saturday’s contest, which kicks off at 2 p.m., was selected as the Division II Showcase Game of the Week and will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App. And while there’s plenty of hoopla surrounding the latest meeting between conference rivals, Willingham looks at it as just another game.
“There’s a lot of hype around the game and you have to bask in it and enjoy it and enjoy the moment, but it’s just another game,” said Willingham. “Coach Cronic’s always telling us we’re playing against us. We have a standard, a level of play, and we’ve got to meet that every week.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, it could be a middle school or the Green Bay Packers, we have to meet that standard every week,” he added. “And if we put our best stuff on the field then that’s all we can do, so we’ve got to meet or exceed that standard every week.”
One thing that particularly excites Willingham is the fact that Saturday’s game will be played at home, placing a national spotlight on the Bears.
“It’s huge, home-field advantage,” said Willingham. “I think we have the best small-college atmosphere in the nation. Our fan base, it’s just like nothing else at this level, so the home-field advantage is actually a real deal here. I feel like we play very confident at home and we really like to put on a show in front of our home crowd.”
Note: Look for a full preview of this week’s game, including quotes from Coach Cronic, in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
