MAIDEN — The Bunker Hill boys basketball team made life a little more relaxed for their new coach on Tuesday night with a come-from-behind, 63-54 win at Maiden.
It was the Bears’ first win in three tries in the 2019-20 season as they improved to 1-2 this fall.
“The knots in my shoulders are a little bit looser now. The knot in my stomach has dissolved a little bit and I may be able to eat a little bit of supper tonight,” quipped Bunker Hill coach Dylan Johnson. “It’s just amazing. If we can grow together as team, that’s the main thing.”
Although Tuesday was the Bears’ third game of the young season, it was the season debut for Maiden (0-1) and first-year coach Justin Brittain, Yet, it was the Blue Devils who got off to a quick start and threatened to run away and hide from the visitors.
Maiden’s Anthony Breland, Dru McCullough and Iziah Morgan all dropped 3-pointers as Maiden raced out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter. The Blue Devils pushed their advantage into double digits, 25-13, early in the second quarter on another triple from Micah Haynes.
As part of that run into a double-digit lead, Reilley Copeland made a vicious slam in traffic.
“We got off to a good start, started running,” said Brittain, who noted his team plays better when it is a little free. “But we knew it was going to be a fight all game long. They had two games under their belt, two losses. I knew they were going to fight.”
The Bears clawed their way back into the contest, largely on a defensive stand that began in the second quarter and lasted the rest of the contest.
“I’m so proud of them. We made a little adjustment, said Johnson. “I thought we could go zone. After we failed at zone, I said, ‘Guys, I know we’re a good man-to-man team. Go show me.’ It’s all the kids. We allowed 30 (34) points in three quarters. If we can hold a team to 12 points a quarter, we’ll win the ballgame most of the time.”
Trailing 31-28 at the half, Carson Sigmon led the Bears’ charge in the third quarter with three quick baskets to tie the score at 34. Haynes drove for two to put the Blue Devils back in front, but Kayden Robinson answered with a 3 from the right wing to give Bunker Hill the lead, 37-36. It was a lead the Bears would not surrender.
Sigmon scored half of his 14 points in the decisive third quarter.
“Carson gave us that spark. He’s really a key part of our offense and defense. Minute-for-minute, he gives us the most efficient play,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t turn it over, he rebounds and he scores. I mean, what more can you ask from a big man. He’s really not that big, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-6.”
Even after Amarion Craig knocked down a 3 from the right corner for the Blue Devils and followed that up with a tip on an offensive rebound, Bunker Hill still led 44-43 after three quarters.
Jay Abrams hit a floater and Sigmon scored on a fast break to open the fourth quarter scoring for the Bears, who pushed out to a 48-43 advantage. But with 6:08 to go, Sigmon picked up his fifth foul.
Rather than regress, the Bears forged ahead even more and eventually led 60-50 in the final minute on a pair of Desmond Anderson free throws before settling for the nine-point win.
Six people scored for Bunker Hill in the fourth quarter compared to just one for Maiden, as Breland notched all of the Blue Devils’ points.
“I think our kids tightened up. The situation got a little tighter. I think it was just as much us as it was them,” said Brittain, who quickly praised Bunker Hill. “I’m not taking anything away from them (Bears). They played their tails off all night long. On our end, we have to execute a little bit better.”
Johnathon White led the Bears with 15 points, while Sigmon and Abrams both added 14.
Breland led all scorers with 23 points and was the lone Blue Devil in double figures.
The same two teams will square off again on Tuesday at Bunker Hill.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 50, Maiden 33
Madison Stotts scored the first six points of the game and Bunker Hill never looked back
The Bears are now 2-1 on the season, while the Blue Devils are 0-1.
“We’re getting better. I’m proud of them,” said Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “We’re getting our legs. I think a little bit is we’re playing so fast we’re not making some perimeter shots because we’re not in game shape. We just have to keep getting better. If we make some perimeter shots, we’ll be real tough to guard.”
Maiden stayed with the Bears with a stubborn first quarter in spite of turning the ball over nine times in the period. Not one Blue Devil had more than one basket in that opening quarter, but Maiden was still within reach at its end, 17-11.
“We shot miserably. We have to shoot better,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider. “We’ve got to make some shots from the outside and hit some short-range jumpers.”
Bunker Hill went on a nine-point run to open the second quarter and extend its lead to 26-12. The Bears limited their hosts to just five points in the second quarter and led at the break, 31-16.
They continued to pull away from Maiden in the third quarter until the Blue Devils managed to make up some ground in the final quarter.
Balance was the key for Bunker Hill as four Bears hit double figures. Camryn Bryant had a team-high 14 points, Faith Isenhour had 13 and Addison Wray and Stotts finished with 10 each.
“We’re doing a better job of sharing,” Swanson said. “It’s not a one-person thing. We’ve got some ladies that can play here. It definitely makes us a lot harder to guard.”
One advantage the Blue Devils had was on the offensive glass. They just struggled to convert the offensive rebounds into points.
“We did (rebound), but we can’t put it back in,” Snider said. “The problem is we’re so small if we get it in there, we have to kick it back out. I think we got to improve on being more patient on offense.”
Eight Blue Devils scored, but only one — Cree Bass — made it into double figures with 13.
The same two teams will mix it up again on Tuesday at Bunker Hill.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill: 17 14 14 05 — 50
Maiden: 11 05 10 07 — 33
Bunker Hill — Camryn Bryant 14, Faith Isenhour 13, Addison Wray 10, Madison Stotts 10, Olivia Ellis 3.
Maiden — Cree Bass 13, Keegan Rice 5, Lainee Hentschel 4, Anaia Shank 4, Gracie Arrowood 2, Alyssa Keener 2, Nadia Glover 2, Marley Mingus 1.
BOYS
Bunker Hill: 13 15 16 19 — 63
Maiden 20 11 12 11 — 54
Bunker Hill — Johnathon White 15, Carson Sigmon 14, Jay Abrams 14, Ethan Hildebran 6, Keenan Kee 6, Kayden Robinson 5, Desmond Anderson 3.
Maiden — Anthony Breland 23, Dru McCullough 6, Micah Hanes 5, Iziah Morgan 5, Amarion Craig 5, Reilley Copeland 5, Treveon Howell 3, Tyler Fitzpatrick 2.
