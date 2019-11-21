MORROW, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 103-99 victory over Clayton State on Wednesday night at “The Loch” Athletics Event Center on the Lakers’ campus. R.J. Gunn led the Bears with a career-high 36 points, including 29 in the second half.
L-R shot 53.3% from the field in the contest and knocked down eight 3-pointers. Gunn was 15-for-26 from the field with four rebounds and two assists, while teammates Tyson McClain and Darius Simmons added 15 points apiece, Mason Hawks had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Davion Bradford had eight points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Mehdi Pissis led five Lakers (1-3) in double figures with 23 points, while Tionne Williams Jr. had 15, Kyle Kincey had 14, Ricardo Saams Jr. had 12 and Gabriel Joseph-Bryan had 10.
Clayton State held a 49-34 edge on the boards and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to L-R’s eight, but the Bears led for 28 of the game’s 40 minutes. The visitors’ biggest lead was nine points, while the Lakers’ largest advantage was four.
L-R visits Tusculum next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
