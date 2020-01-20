SALISBURY — In the NCAA Division II National Showcase Game presented by ESPN3, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team went to Catawba and came away with a big 91-85 South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday afternoon. The win was the fifth for the Bears in six games since the calendar flipped to 2020.
“Awesome victory,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “I’m really proud of the team and my staff. (Assistant coaches) Zach (Corliss), Blake (Simmons) and Billy (Bales) did an awesome job getting a game plan together. We knew it would be a difficult game; this is one of the top teams in the SAC.
“I thought our guys went in with the right mentality, they were focused and not anxious,” he added. “They knew if they went in and didn’t worry about the outcome in general but focused on winning the moments within the game, we’d be in the position to pull it out. That’s exactly what happened.”
After Catawba (11-6, 6-4 SAC) jumped out to a 12-5 advantage, the Bears rallied to take a 19-19 lead with 10:05 left in the first half. The Indians faced foul trouble in the opening 20 minutes, sending L-R to the free-throw line 21 times, where the Bears converted 17 foul shots.
Despite trailing 45-44 at halftime, L-R (9-6, 5-5) was able to build a double-digit advantage in the second half. Catawba tried to fight back and got as close as two points at 77-75, but fell by a final margin of six despite Devin Cooper’s 37-point night.
Darius Simmons tied a program record by going a perfect 13-for-13 from the line and finished with a team-high 27 points for the Bears, who also received 23 from Mason Hawks and 21 from R.J. Gunn. Gunn pulled down eight rebounds as well.
After shooting a season-high 57.1% from the field against the Indians, the Bears wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup at Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 13 Catawba 67, Lenoir-Rhyne 57
The Bears hung tough, but were unable to overcome the Indians in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Showcase Game of the Week. Catawba improved to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in SAC play, while L-R dropped to 6-10 and 4-6.
The Bears turned the ball over 23 times, which led to 25 points off turnovers for the Indians. Meanwhile, L-R only forced nine turnovers and was doubled up in second-chance points (10-5).
Catawba held a 26-25 advantage in bench points as it played 14 different players with 10 scoring. Conversely, the Bears played 11 players and had nine score.
The Indians were led by a game-high 15 points from Madison Hallman, while Taisha DeShazo finished with 12 and Lyrik Thorne and Janiya Downs added 10 apiece.
L-R received 14 points from Kennedy Weigt, who shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Madeline Hardy nearly recorded her eighth double-double of the season with nine points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
The Bears travel to Mars Hill on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.