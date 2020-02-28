The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team surpassed the century mark in its next to last home game of the 2019-20 season, beating Mars Hill 107-98 on Wednesday night at Shuford Gym. The win gives the Bears a season sweep of the Lions and moves them ahead of Mars Hill in the South Atlantic Conference standings thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
L-R (14-12, 10-11) shot 55.9% from the field, which represents its second-highest shooting percentage of the season. The Bears also knocked down 14 of 27 3-point attempts (51.9%), also their second-best mark of the campaign.
Darius Simmons finished with a game-high 31 points for the Bears, making 10 of 16 shots and 5 of 9 attempts from behind the arc. The performance was his third 30-point effort of the season.
L-R’s Zim Fields added a career-high 23 points off the bench on 9-of-13 shooting. Additionally, R.J. Gunn scored 20 points and Mason Hawks recorded 12.
Mars Hill (12-15, 10-11) was paced by a 28-point performance from Javonte Cooke, with Ja’Shawn Brooks chipping in 22. Nassyr Daniel added a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.
In addition to his 20 points, Gunn also had a career-best 13 rebounds for the Bears. Meanwhile, Davion Bradford was L-R’s top assist man with five.
L-R hosts Senior Day against Catawba in the regular-season finale on Saturday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 81, Mars Hill 66
The Bears earned a 15-point triumph over the Lions, outscoring them 23-13 in the second quarter and pouring in 30 points in the fourth en route to the win. L-R forced 18 turnovers, which it turned into 17 points.
Kennedy Weigt was one of four Bears (11-16, 9-12 SAC) in double figures with 17 points, while Ashley Woodroffe had 16 and Hanna McClung and Nakia Hooks each registered 10.
Mars Hill (3-24, 1-20) got a game-high 25 points from Alexis Pardue, who also had 10 rebounds. However, the Lions were outrebounded 31-27, with L-R getting 14 rebounds from Karlie Bearden.
L-R concludes the regular season with a home game against Catawba on Saturday at 2 p.m.
