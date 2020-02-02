After jumping out to an early double-digit lead, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team struggled to score in the second half, losing to Wingate 54-44 Saturday afternoon at Shuford Gym.
A Hanna McClung steal and basket put the Bears (8-12, 6-8 South Atlantic Conference) up by 10 early in the second quarter. From there, the Bulldogs (13-8, 7-7) chipped away at the lead.
The Bears took a five-point lead into the half, but scored a total of six points in the third quarter and registered only two field goals, both from freshman Laney Fox.
In the fourth quarter, Lenoir-Rhyne made a late run to bring the game to within five after a Karlie Bearden jumper with 2:15 left, but that was the closest the home team came.
Bearden and junior Kennedy Weigt each tallied 10 points to lead the Bears, with Bearden notching her third double-double of the season by adding 13 rebounds. The Georgia native also swatted five shots, falling one short of her season high.
Weigt hit two 3-pointers in the first half, but didn’t register another field goal in the final 20 minutes.
Bears coach Cam Sealey emptied her bench trying to find a spark offensively, but none could be found. Fox tallied seven of the 16 total points in the second half for Lenoir-Rhyne. Nine players played 10 or more minutes for the Bears.
“Wingate was just the more aggressive team,” Sealey said, adding that sophomore forward Madeline Hardy usually brings that edge for them. Hardy was injured on Wednesday while jumping for a loose ball.
Sealey said the Madison native had emergency surgery on Thursday, repairing a torn ACL and multiple fractures in her lower leg.
“She’s going to be out for a while.”
After Wednesday’s double overtime loss to Tusculum, Sealey said the team didn’t practice Thursday, coming together only for a stretch and shootaround. She went on to say Hardy’s nightly double-doubles won’t be replaced by one player, but by the entire team.
“It’s going to take some time to game plan,” Sealey said. “But I think we’re more than capable, it’s just got to come from everybody.”
Lenoir-Rhyne will take the rest of the weekend to recover from losing their leading scorer and rebounder to injury.
After Saturday’s loss, the Bears are in a three-way tie with UVA Wise and Lincoln Memorial for seventh in the SAC standings with eight conference games to play, five of which are at home.
Their next opportunity to move up the standings comes Wednesday, when they host Lincoln Memorial. After the win over Queens, the Railsplitters (7-11, 6-8) will travel to Hickory in a game sure to have postseason repercussions.
Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Lincoln Memorial on the road back in December by a score of 72-62.
Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Notes: The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team was also in action Saturday at Wingate, losing 80-75 despite 17 points and five rebounds from Darius Simmons, 16 points and nine rebounds from RJ Gunn and 15 points from Mason Hawks.... The Bulldogs were paced by Jarren Cottingham’s game-high 25 points, with Miguel Priest adding 14 points and 13 boards and Kendrick Tucker finishing with 10 points.... The Bears dropped to 11-8 overall and 7-7 in the SAC ahead of Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against second-ranked Lincoln Memorial, while Wingate improved to 10-10 and 6-8.
