The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team fended off multiple last-second attempts at the rim to defeat Queens University 82-80 Saturday afternoon at Shuford Gymnasium.
The thriller between two South Atlantic Conference powerhouses came down to the last possession, including a Gavin Rains miss at the rim to tie the game off an inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left.
The shot was defended by Bears forward RJ Gunn, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“We’ve got some mature guys that are about winning,” Lenoir-Rhyne coach Everick Sullivan said after the game. “They just willed their way to that win, it was a collective will and a collective effort.”
The game seesawed all 40 minutes, including eight ties and 15 lead changes. The Bears (11-6, 7-5 SAC) avenged a Nov. 30 loss to nationally-ranked Queens (14-4, 9-3). Sullivan said his team wasn’t focused on what happened in their previous meeting because they’re a different team now.
“We just wanted to be a little more inside-outside oriented because we knew we had a size advantage,” Sullivan said, adding how physical of a game it was. “I think that’s the difference in our team now. We’re able to play against a physical team and hold our own.”
Junior Darius Simmons shot the ball well from all over the floor en route to a game-high 30 points by going 8 for 11 from the field, 4 for 7 from 3-point range and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Sullivan said Simmons’ confidence is miles ahead of where it was in past years.
“I like his aggressiveness,” Sullivan said. “He’s put a balanced game together and we need him to play like that every night.”
Sullivan also pointed out two possessions down the stretch where Simmons found a wide-open Cooper Fowler in the corner for open 3-point shots. Even though they didn’t fall, Sullivan liked the idea, and said plays like that have keyed this winning stretch.
“They’ve got a group where they know they can count on each other to make the play,” Sullivan said.
Despite a relatively poor shooting night from the 3-point line that saw it go 11 for 34, Lenoir-Rhyne was able to capitalize at the charity stripe, converting 19 of 24 shots at the free-throw line. Both teams entered the bonus early in the second half, and the Bears’ stellar shooting from there helped spark the win.
“We just wanted to be a little more inside-outside oriented because we knew we had a size advantage,” Sullivan said. “… They started helping off and we missed a couple threes that could have put us in a position where it wasn’t as close. The right guys took the shots, we just didn’t make them.”
Redshirt sophomore Tyson McClain was a lift off the bench again, tallying 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. The one free throw McClain did miss came in the waning seconds with the Bears up one, but the South Carolina native made the second for what proved to be the final point of the game.
With Saturday’s win over Queens, the Bears moved to fourth in the SAC standings with a four-game stretch of home games coming up. Lenoir-Rhyne is now 7-1 in the New Year.
Sullivan said it hasn’t been any one thing that has sparked the run, but the team staying committed to the work required to have this success.
“It’s just the commitment of coming to practice each and every day. Not getting tired of the mundane, not getting tired of the process,” Sullivan said. “They’ve done a great job.”
The Bears will host Tusculum (11-9, 6-6) on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.