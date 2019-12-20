HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team never trailed during Wednesday night’s game at Lincoln Memorial, winning 72-62 to snap a five-game losing streak. The Bears shot 47.3% from the field and received a career-high 15 points from Kiara Moore in their first South Atlantic Conference victory of the season.
L-R (3-7, 1-4 SAC) shot 50 percent in the first quarter as it built a 17-9 advantage after one. The Bears led 34-25 at the half and 53-36 after three periods.
In addition to Moore’s 15 points, the Bears also got double-figure scoring performances from Karlie Bearden (14 points, 12 rebounds), Hanna McClung (11 points), Ashley Woodroffe (10 points) and Blair Barefoot (10 points). They outscored the Railsplitters (4-4, 3-2) 34-14 in the paint and held the hosts to 30.2% shooting while forcing 13 turnovers and allowing only 11 fast-break points.
Lincoln Memorial was paced by 14 points from Lauren Flowers and 11 from Shermeria Quarles, while Kyndall Caudle added 10. The Railsplitters are now 9-17 all-time against the Bears.
L-R steps out of conference play for a road game at Valdosta State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Memorial 97, Lenoir-Rhyne 77
The Bears couldn’t keep up with the fourth-ranked Railsplitters in a 20-point loss on Wednesday night in Harrogate, Tennessee. They defeated Lincoln Memorial in Hickory last season, but haven’t beaten the Railsplitters on the road since 2010.
Courvoisier McCauley led all scorers with 44 points for Lincoln Memorial (11-1, 5-0 SAC), and he also pulled down 11 rebounds. Cameron Henry chipped in 23 points for the Railsplitters.
On the other side, L-R (4-5, 0-4) was led by 23 points from R.J. Gunn and 15 from Mason Hawks, who knocked down five straight 3-pointers at one point in the contest. Darius Summons added 13 points, with Tyson McClain notching 11 points and a team-high six boards and Davion Bradford finishing with 10 points.
The Bears were shorthanded, as they dressed just seven healthy players against the Railsplitters, who have won 11 consecutive games since falling to seventh-ranked West Texas A&M in their season opener. Wednesday’s victory marked their seventh win of 20 or more points this season.
L-R hosts Wingate on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.
