The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team jumped to No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Athletic Association National Rankings released on Tuesday. The Bears had previously received votes in last week’s poll.
This marks L-R’s first ranking since September 2017, when it was ranked No. 21. The Bears have won six in a row to start a season for the first time in program history, and they have been explosive on offense and defense, resulting in them being at the top of almost every statistical category in the South Atlantic Conference.
L-R has three players with 10-plus points in Aqsa Mushtaq (11), Hannah Van Eerden (11), and Abigael McGarel (10). The Bears are outshooting their opponents 153-38, including a 78-38 advantage in shots on goal. Additionally, their defense is holding opponents to 0.33 goals per game and a shot on goal percentage of .342.
The Bears are also ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region.
L-R’s Mushtaq, Warner earn player of the week honorsThe SAC has announced its AstroTurf Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for matches played Sept. 16-22. L-R midfielder Aqsa Mushtaq was named the offensive player of the week, while teammate and goalkeeper Charlotte Warner was named defensive player of the week.
Mushtaq, a senior from Bradford, England, led the Bears to a 2-0 record last week, extending their winning streak to six matches and a perfect 6-0 record for the first time in program history. She scored two goals on the week for four points. She scored the game-winner in L-R’s 1-0 win over Mars Hill and then added a goal in the 4-0 win over Tusculum. This is Mushtaq’s first offensive player of the week award of the 2019 season.
Warner, a redshirt freshman from Ontario, Canada, posted a pair of clean sheet victories in goal for the Bears last week. As a team, L-R held its opponents to just three shots on goal, all of which Warner saved last week. She picked up the 1-0 win against Mars Hill, and made three saves in the Bears’ 4-0 victory over Tusculum. This is Warner’s first defensive player of the week honor of the season.
The Bears return to action today when they host nationally-ranked North Georgia at 5 p.m.
Bears hand out weekly football awardsThe L-R football team has announced its weekly award winners for Saturday’s 34-17 victory over Newberry College.
The Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter Award was given to junior offensive lineman Jason Poe. He helped lead the way for an offense that had 539 yards of total offense and a rushing attack that gained 5.7 yards per carry.
The Offensive Player of the Game was awarded to sophomore tight end Drake Starks. He had a breakaway 56-yard touchdown catch that helped put the game away for the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 61 yards overall.
Senior linebacker Sherrod Williams was named the Defensive Player of the Game with six tackles and one tackle for loss. Meanwhile, junior Chase Allbaugh was the Special Teams Player of the Game after making both of his field goals and all four of his extra points to remain perfect on the season.
Freshman Nick Corbit and redshirt junior Isaiah Herring were named the Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
The Bears travel to Mars Hill on Saturday at 1 p.m.
