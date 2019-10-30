INDIANAPOLIS — The first NCAA Division II Regional Rankings were announced Monday and the Lenoir-Rhyne football team was ranked No. 2 in Super Region 2. Fellow South Atlantic Conference squads Wingate (No. 4) and Carson-Newman (No. 6) also made the rankings.
L-R is currently ranked No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II National Coaches’ Poll with a record of 8-0 overall, including a perfect 6-0 in conference play.
Wingate is currently ranked No. 12 in the AFCA Division II National Coaches’ Poll at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SAC.
Carson-Newman is 5-2 overall and have a 3-2 record in the SAC.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Football Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections.
L-R announces weekly football award winnersThe Bears have announced their weekly football award winners for the 28-20 road victory over Limestone this past Saturday, with senior running back Jaquay Mitchell earning Offensive Player of the Game honors after notching a career-high 149 yards on 19 carries. Mitchell also added a touchdown on the ground.
Senior defensive end Jaquan Artis was L-R’s Defensive Player of the Game after totaling 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, while sophomore punter Michael Owen was the Special Teams Player of the Game. Owen landed a pair of punts inside the 20-yard line, including a 59-yard boot.
Freshman tight end Will Martin and freshman defensive back Demetrius Ebron were the Bears’ Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
L-R hosts Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Division II National Game of the Week. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN App.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.