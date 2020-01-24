MARS HILL — The streaking Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team stayed hot, defeating Mars Hill 98-83 on the road Wednesday night for their sixth win in their last seven games. Six of the seven players that saw action scored in double figures as the balanced Bears moved into a third-place tie in the South Atlantic Conference.
L-R (10-6, 6-5 SAC) got off to a slow start as it trailed 11-0 early. However, the Bears outscored the Lions 51-29 over the final 15:43 of the first half to take command.
Reigning SAC Player of the week Darius Simmons had a team-high 22 points for the Bears, while Zim Fields poured in a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Fields also had six rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Cooper Fowler added his second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Other double-figure scorers for the Bears included R.J. Gunn (15 points), Mason Hawks (12) and Davion Bradford (11), with Tyson McClain chipping in eight.
L-R shot 53.2% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, hitting 11 triples for the fifth time in six games. Conversely, the Bears allowed Mars Hill (7-10, 5-6) to make just 4 of 20 3-point attempts.
Javonte Cooke scored a game-high 29 points for the Lions, who also received 18 from Austin Gilyard and 12 from Matthew Powell.
L-R hosts Queens on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 82, Mars Hill 58
Karlie Bearden and Madeline Hardy combined for 38 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bears to a 24-point victory over the Lions, improving L-R’s record to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in SAC play while dropping Mars Hill to 2-15 and 0-11.
Mars Hill turned the ball over 20 times, with the Bears converting those turnovers into 27 points. L-R had 11 steals and five blocks to go with a 42-35 rebounding advantage.
Hardy finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for L-R, which also got 16 points and seven boards from Bearden to go with 14 points and five assists from Laney Fox, 10 points from Blair Barefoot and nine points from Alyssa Wagner.
Mars Hill received 19 points and seven rebounds from De’Ja Marshall, while Aleix Pardue added 10 points and nine boards. Hannah Chandler chipped in nine points for the Lions.
The Bears entertain Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m.
