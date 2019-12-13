Taylor Prall

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Taylor Prall was recently named an Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Prall is the first L-R player to be named an AVCA All-American in team history.

Prall, a junior outside hitter from Tipp City, Ohio, completed a career year for the Bears. She was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference First Team after leading the SAC in kills with 404 and in kills per set at 3.88.

Prall also received First-Team All-Region from both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and the AVCA.

She nearly broke a conference record with a 30-kill performance against Mars Hill, coming just two shy of the league record in a four-set match.

Prall finished the year with 12 double-doubles. Her 404 kills on the season ranks 10th in program history and her 3.88 kills per set ranks fifth.

