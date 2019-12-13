Lenoir-Rhyne’s Taylor Prall was recently named an Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Prall is the first L-R player to be named an AVCA All-American in team history.
Prall, a junior outside hitter from Tipp City, Ohio, completed a career year for the Bears. She was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference First Team after leading the SAC in kills with 404 and in kills per set at 3.88.
Prall also received First-Team All-Region from both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and the AVCA.
She nearly broke a conference record with a 30-kill performance against Mars Hill, coming just two shy of the league record in a four-set match.
Prall finished the year with 12 double-doubles. Her 404 kills on the season ranks 10th in program history and her 3.88 kills per set ranks fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.