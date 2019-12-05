HICKORY — Offensive linemen generally don’t get much recognition — unless they do something wrong.
Over the past two years, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Jason Poe hasn’t done very much wrong. The junior right guard has started all 27 games for the Bears during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, winning the South Atlantic Conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy each year as the league’s top blocker.
Also a two-time recipient of L-R’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter of the Week — an award the Bears instituted in 2003 acknowledging the player who makes the biggest impact in each game — Poe has established himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in Division II football.
“It means a lot,” said Poe of his individual accomplishments. “It has taken a lot of hard work and practicing, and Coach (Drew) Cronic set the standard for us. It’s a lot of practicing to get to that stage, there’s a lot of blocking in this offense.
“I have had a great amount of fun,” he added of the last two seasons. “Playing with my brothers, (quarterback) Grayson (Willingham) and them, he’s back there throwing the ball and I’m protecting for him. The O-line don’t get that much credit, but I love doing it every day, I wouldn’t take nothing back. As long as one of our guys scores, I love it.”
Speaking of Willingham, Poe believes he is a great leader. As one of the Bears’ four captains — senior offensive lineman Ronnie Clifton, senior safety Kyle Dugger and senior linebacker Clayton Horn are the others — the redshirt junior signal caller has already set several program records including the marks for career touchdown passes and single-season TD passes.
“He’s a great guy,” said Poe. “He sits back there, he takes hits sometimes, but he can still throw the ball and make completions. He’s amazing, he’s a good captain.”
Poe enjoys filling one of 11 spots on what he called a “spread-out offense.” The Bears employ multiple looks on the offensive side of the ball.
“It’s kind of a little bit of everything,” said Poe. “… We’ve got some sneak attacks, we’ve got some ‘hit you in the mouth’ attacks, so we’ve got different ways to get you.”
Defensively, the Bears have playmakers all over the field. According to Poe, going against such talent in practice has made him a better player.
“It’s made me be a great player because we’ve probably got the best defense around,” said Poe. “They say we’re the best, so it makes us go harder every day in practice, gets us tougher, bigger and stronger.”
Sixth-ranked L-R will need that toughness against 20th-ranked West Florida on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA playoffs. The Bears enter the contest with a 13-0 mark this season and a school-record 15 consecutive home wins, while the 10-2 Argonauts are fresh off a win over top-ranked and defending national champion Valdosta State last week.
“Their defense is pretty big,” said Poe of West Florida. “We’ve just gotta push them around a little bit. They pass a lot so our defense is gonna have to step up with that, but they’ll do pretty good, we’ve got guys filling in (for injured players). Coach Cronic always says ‘next guy up,’ and we’ve got those guys.”
“It’s hard to win between the bricks against us,” he added of playing at home. “We play hard and the fans just uplift us. It’s a great community we have here in Hickory.”
Poe didn’t begin playing football until he was a teenager. During his time at Georgia’s Fitzgerald High School, he approached then head coach Jason Strickland about the possibility of joining the team.
“I asked him, ‘Coach, what can I do to get on the team?’” said Poe. “And he said, ‘Just come every day, work hard, show up on time, and you’ll be on the team.’ After a while I just got better and I became a starter and it led from there.”
Poe has high aspirations in the classroom and on the field for the rest of his college career.
“This year, I want to finish out strong, get a 3.5 GPA, and I want to win a national championship,” said Poe. “But I want to take it one week at a time, then after college I just want to prepare to be a great man for my family.”
Poe’s favorite thing about playing football is “the contact.” When he takes the field on gameday, he thinks of God.
“He gave me the opportunity to play,” said Poe. “He gave me the tools, so I’m working with it.”
This weekend, Poe will go to work against West Florida’s defense. Saturday’s regional championship game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.
“We’re just gonna have to take everything we’ve got, just keep loving each other,” said Poe. “Honestly, it’s nothing different, just keep playing hard for one another. If we keep doing that, we’ll be all right.”
