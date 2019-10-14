GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team extended its South Atlantic Conference winning streak to 11 and its regular-season winning streak to 16 with a 38-14 victory over Tusculum on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field. The Bears led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 31-7 at the half and 38-7 through three periods.
After the Bears’ Grayson Willingham connected with Dareke Young for a 54-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game, Dan Louba had a strip-sack to give the ball back to L-R (6-0, 4-0 SAC) at the Pioneers’ 23-yard line. Four plays later, Jace Jordan found the end zone for the fourth time this season to put the visitors up 14-0 at the 11:34 mark of the first quarter.
Ameen Stevens rushed for the Bears’ final three TDs of the contest, racking up 112 yards on 19 carries. He scored from 1 and 7 yards out in the second quarter before adding another 1-yard TD scamper in the third. Chase Allbaugh booted a 21-yard field goal in the second to account for L-R’s remaining points.
Tusculum (1-5, 1-3) recorded TDs in the second and fourth quarters, scoring on an 80-yard TD strike from Joaquin Collazo to Tory Ponder and an 18-yard TD pass from Hunter Weismore to Jacob Moss.
L-R’s Young caught three passes for 83 yards to go with two carries for 58 yards, while the Bears’ defense held Tusculum to negative-5 rushing yards. Eric Jackson led L-R with seven tackles and Malik Taylor intercepted a pass, while the Bears also had four sacks including 1.5 from Amari Houston.
L-R has outscored its last three opponents 157-48 and has won every game this fall by double digits. The Bears are winning by an average of 34 points per contest, and they have rushed for 1,818 yards while holding opponents to just 306 yards in six games.
The Bears return home next Saturday to host Carson-Newman at 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Newberry 0
The L-R men’s soccer team celebrated its 35th anniversary with the 300th win in program history, shutting out the Wolves on Saturday evening in Hickory. Diego Delgado got the Bears on the board early with his first collegiate goal in the seventh minute, while Victor Cascon extended the lead with his team-leading fifth goal of the season.
L-R (6-5-1, 3-2-1 SAC) added two more goals after halftime, with Eric Miller and Javier Madrono finding the back of the net. Goncalo Garcia registered a pair of assists off the bench, while goalkeeper Alexander Langer earned his fourth clean sheet of the year with four saves.
The Bears have now won 10 of their last 11 games against Newberry, which fell to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. L-R travels to Salisbury to face Catawba on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Newberry 0
The L-R women’s soccer team also blanked Newberry on Saturday night, scoring three times in the first half and twice in the second half. Neve Duston scored in the second minute before Asqa Mushtaq notched goals in the 13th and 37th minutes to make it 3-0 at halftime.
Duston scored two more goals in the contest’s final five minutes, while goalkeeper Charlotte Warner finished with a clean sheet and only had to make one save. Madi Kyle, Allie Zueger and Hannah Van Eerden had assists for the Bears (10-1, 5-1 SAC).
After shutting out the Wolves (3-4-3, 1-4-1), L-R visits Catawba on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
